High-performing firms reveal strategies behind success

The success behind high-performing financial advice firms is largely driven by their ability to operate strategically with discipline and help advisers focus on servicing clients' needs, a new analysis shows.

A study by Macquarie Business Banking and Business Health, which surveyed 312 financial advice practices ranging from aligned groups to self-licensed firms, found how some have thrived amidst major industry reforms and a tough macroeconomic environment.

The 2023 Financial advice benchmarking report defines a high-performing firm as one that generates a profit margin of 56% (before owner salaries) compared to 44% in other firms, while an owner earns gross profit of $809,163.

Top firms also boast clients achieving $2675 in profit on average while it costs them $1940 in expenditure per client.

Advisers working in a high-performing firm have 10.9 client meets per week and service twice as many clients than others.

Firms that documented and reviewed their three to five years strategic plan every six months and have a well-defined succession plan were also markers of high performers.

Such firms have invested the time to review their cost-to-serve and likely educate clients on their fee structure hand in hand with their client value proposition.

"They have reviewed and documented their operational model, planned rigorously, and charge higher fees than their peers. This paves the way to higher profitability per owner. For firms who have frequently reviewed strategic (three to five year) plans inclusive of mapping out client review processes, their profit per partner is significantly higher than firms who follow a less formal review process," the report said.

Macquarie Business Banking head of accounting and financial services Olivia Ellis said Australian financial advice firms have navigated significant change over recent years and structured their business to thrive in a new economic environment.

"The study has shown that adequate resourcing enables frontline staff to focus on client service and outcomes, which strengthens a business' value proposition. The research shows that high-performing firms are supported on average by 1.8 full-time equivalent support staff per adviser," she said.

High performers tend to service 30% more clients than other firms on average and can serve them with greater service efficiency from a lower spend.

"By streamlining the advice process and implementing well-documented service models and systems, high-performing firms enable advisers to dedicate more time and energy to client engagement and delivering higher value interactions," she said.

Another key finding is that top firms actively collect feedback and use these insights to refine and reinforce their client value proposition.

"They collect actionable feedback from both their clients and their staff and use these insights to improve their offer. They tier the service they provide to their clients and charge appropriately for advice across the respective tiers," Ellis said.