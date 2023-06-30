HESTA dumps Link as administrator

After almost a decade in partnership, HESTA has opted against renewing its administration services mandate with Link Group.

Link first signed HESTA as a client nine years ago, with the most recent contract renewal coming in August 2020 for a three-year period and with the option to extend it for a further two. In its 1HFY23 results, Link said it had extended its mandate with HESTA for another year.

However, HESTA has now notified Link it will not be renewing its contract again.

Instead, the $72 billion industry fund has signed on with GROW Inc., which currently serves as administrator to its Mercy Super division following the two funds' merger in December 2022. The transition is expected to take place in the second half of 2024.

"Partnering with Grow Inc. represents an opportunity for us to respond to the fast-changing needs of HESTA members in real time, enabling our services and experiences to support them whenever and wherever they need us," HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said.

"The Grow Inc. platform is expected to help us improve member experiences, data management and provide us the flexibility to innovate at greater pace and more efficiently. That's going to help our members face the future with confidence and support a seamless super experience for our partners."

She added that HESTA has been busy building out its own data and technology capabilities, saying that partnering with a technology-led firm like GROW Inc. will help the fund also develop into a data and technology-driven organisation.

"We want to work collaboratively with Grow Inc. and other partners to create personalised, adaptive, and increasingly predictive experiences at scale for members across various channels that's going to help them have a better financial future," Blakey said.

In announcing the change, Blakey also acknowledged the relationship with Link and thanked the provider for its "continued hard work and dedication."

In response, Link noted that HESTA currently represents 4% of its estimated group revenue for FY23.

Link reaffirmed its FY23 guidance, adding that it now expects FY23 operating earnings before interest and taxes growth to be slightly higher than the 10-12% guidance range provided.