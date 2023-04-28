HESTA adds Dahn to board

HESTA has appointed Pitcher Partners' Sue Dahn, an FS Power50 financial adviser, to its board and investment committee.

From July 1, Dahn will join the super fund with $70 billion in assets under management.

Dahn founded the investment advisory practice at Pitcher Partners, which has grown to a team of 65, managing and advising on about $6.5 billion in funds under advice.

HESTA chair Nicola Roxon said: "Sue brings a wealth of experience to the Board as an investment advisor, and her previous board experience will continue to enhance our ability to make a real difference in the lives of our members."

"Investment committees and good governance have long been two key passions of mine," Dahn said.

"I am looking forward to joining the HESTA Board later this year and sharing my experience and expertise in investment across all asset classes, both listed and non-listed and in contributing to HESTA's great reputation for responsible investing."

Dahn is currently chair of the investment committee for Breakthrough Victoria and Australian Communities Foundation. She was also chair of investment committee at MTAA Super Fund, AGEST Super and ESS Super. Just last week she stepped down from the board of Spirit Super.

Before Pitcher Partners, Dahn worked as an accountant gaining experience with KPMG in audit and Arthur Anderson in tax. She later held senior financial positions in the Victorian Government Departments of Premier and Cabinet and Treasury and Finance.

She was named trustee of the year by the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees in 2021.