Investment

Hejaz rolls out Australia's first Sukuk ETF

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 2 NOV 2023   12:48PM

Islamic Finance provider Hejaz has launched Australia's first Sukuk active exchange-traded fund (ETF), offering retail investors a Shariah-compliant fixed income solution.

The Hejaz Sukuk Active ETF (Managed Fund) opened on the ASX today, comprising a diversified portfolio of Sharia-compliant Sukuk investments from the Bloomberg Global Aggregate USD Sukuk index.

Distinct from traditional bonds that generate yield through debt interest, Sukuk are asset-backed financial certificates. Their value appreciates based on the growth of the underlying asset, rather than accruing interest.

Notably, according to Shariah principles, neither the earning nor the payment of interest is allowed.

Equity Trustees will serve as trustee for the ETF, while Apex Financial Services will act as both administrator and custodian, and Nine Mile will function as the market maker.

Hejaz chief executive Hakan Ozyon said that the firm was founded to afford Australian Muslims the opportunity to increase their wealth in alignment with their faith, through access to "world-class" financial products.

"The Hejaz Sukuk Active ETF (Managed Fund) fills a substantial gap in the market by enabling Muslims and non-Muslims to access an ultra-ethical fixed-income product - considered a defensive asset - for the first time," he said.

Ozyon added that the launch of the Sukuk ETF, along with Hejaz's existing equities and property ETFs introduced last October, underscore the firm's commitment to meeting the financial needs of Muslims.

Equity Trustees executive general manager Andrew Godfrey praised the development of the Sukuk ETF, citing it as a testament to Hejaz's prowess in crafting financial solutions tailored to the distinct needs of specific communities.

"We're pleased our specialist trustee and governance expertise can facilitate the launch of this purpose-built product," Godfrey said.

Echoing the commendation, ASX general manager of investment products Andrew Campion lauded the new ETF for expanding the array of choices available to investors in the Australian market.

"The Hejaz Sukuk ETF is an excellent example of broadening the choice that investors have in the Australian market," Campion said.

Interestingly, the global Sukuk market, valued at US$915 billion in 2022, is projected to surge to US$2.3 trillion by 2028, based on a forecasted cumulative annual growth rate of 16.2%.

