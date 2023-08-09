Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Hejaz debuts Australia's first Islamic pension product

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 9 AUG 2023   12:18PM

Hejaz Group has introduced the first ever Islamic pension product, alongside a new super offering, advancing its commitment to offer comprehensive wealth services tailored for the Muslim community in Australia.

Hejaz Islamic Super and Pension provides growth, balanced, and conservative investment options, flexible for various life stages including accumulation and pension phases. The balanced investment strategy allocates 60% to growth assets and 40% to defensive assets, with an objective of achieving returns of CPI plus 2%.

Reflecting on the significance of the industry-first initiative, Hejaz Financial Services co-founder Muzzammil Dhedhy told Financial Standard: "Superannuation is fundamental to ensuring a comfortable retirement, but we realised that there wasn't a Sharia account-based pension fund available to Australian Muslims. This can be particularly frustrating for large organisations that want to do the right thing and make sure all of their employees have access to ethical superannuation options."

Indicative of a broader issue, there's been a long-standing gap in servicing the Australian Muslim community's financial needs. Individuals often maintain Sharia-compliant investments throughout their life, only to see those funds shift to a non-compliant fund upon retirement.

"We've made it easy and hassle-free to set up an Islamic super account and account-based pension that aligns with members' beliefs and values. Under each of the three investment options on offer, we're targeting returns which match industry benchmarks. We emphasise the importance of not disadvantaging those who choose to align their investments with their faith and values," he said.

Hejaz Islamic Super and Pension joins Crescent Wealth as one of the few faith-based funds in Australia, following Catholic Super merging with Equip Super, Australian Catholic Super integrating into UniSuper, Christian Super combining forces with Australian Ethical Super, and Lutheran Super's absorption by Mercer.

Considering the significant Muslim population in Australia, as highlighted by Australian Bureau of Statistics' figures of close to 800,000 people, there exists a vast addressable market for Sharia-compliant financial solutions. However, the uptake of Islamic-specific super products remains comparatively low.

Dhedhy underscored the difficulty in spotlighting the imperative for an Islamic pension product to regulators and stakeholders. He emphasised the company's imperative to devise a solution that not only adhered to regulatory standards and Islamic mandates but also meets consumer demands.

"You don't want to create a product that meets regulatory and Islamic requirements, but then fails to deliver the financial outcomes the customer is seeking. We find that the Islamic requirements and the regulatory requirements are generally complimentary of one another, especially around fee disclosure, transparency, and working in the client's best interest," he said.

Hejaz is aiming to attract over 3500 members, managing around $200 million in assets, within the next three years. Currently, the company onboards an average of 120 members per month to its existing superannuation products through advisers, while thousands more customers have expressed interest in the new direct-to-consumer superannuation offering.

Directly available to customers through an online platform, this offering marks a departure from Hejaz's earlier model whereby its Sharia-compliant superannuation products were exclusively advised.

"We feel that that's a conservative benchmark that we're working towards, we should be able to exceed that reasonably quickly. It's a rapidly growing market we're seeing, minimum super contributions are increasing, that should result in additional inflows," he said.

Equity Trustees will serve as trustee for the Hejaz Islamic Super and Pension offer. Acclaim Management steps in as administrator, while AIA Australia has secured its role as the insurer.

Equity Trustees executive general manager of superannuation trustee services Andrew Godfrey said: "It's clear the Hejaz team is committed to developing innovative, faith-based customer-led financial solutions and they have created the Hejaz Super and Pension offer to meet a need in the Australian Muslim community. We're pleased to facilitate the launch of this new product by applying our specialist trustee and governance expertise."

Read more: PensionSuperannuationIslamic SuperEquity TrusteesHejaz GroupAcclaim ManagementAIA AustraliaAndrew GodfreyAustralian Catholic SuperAustralian Ethical SuperChristian SuperCrescent WealthEquip SuperLutheran SuperMercerMuzzammil DhedyUniSuper
