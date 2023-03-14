Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Hearts & Minds appoints chief investment officer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 14 MAR 2023   11:56AM

The former head of fundamental Australian active equities at BlackRock will take over as chief investment officer of Hearts & Minds.

The listed investment company, known as HM1, has appointed Charlie Lanchester to the role, effective April 12.

"We are delighted to have someone of Charlie's experience and calibre to select and manage HM1's suite of Core and Conference Fund Managers and oversee HM1's investment portfolio," HM1 chair Chris Cuffe said.

The fund managers he'll work with include Tribeca Investment Partners, Munro Partners, Caledonia Investments, Cooper Investors, Magellan, Regal Funds Management, and TDM Growth Partners.

Lanchester left BlackRock earlier this year following a review of its fundamental equities business. He had been there since 2015.

He has previously held investment roles with Perpetual, Platinum Asset Management, and Schroders. He also currently serves as chair of the Australian Fund Manager Awards Foundation and chair of Surf Aid International.

In joining, Lanchester replaces Rory Lucas who has decided to pursue other interests, Hearts and Minds said.

"The board of HM1 expresses its gratitude to Rory for his passion and contribution to HM1 during its establishment, and the management of its investment portfolio over HM1's first four years of operation," it said.

