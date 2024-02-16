Head of property at Hostplus exits

Head of property at Hostplus exitsBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 16 FEB 2024 12:31PM
Richmond Bridge has confirmed the appointment of Spiros Deftereos as chief investment officer.
The long-standing Hostplus property executive has joined a firm that can boast former Future Fund property head Barry Brakey and former AMP Capital head of real estate funds management Chris Judd on its investment committee.
Before his 11 years at Hostplus, Deftereos worked at LendLease, where he held a product development role within the investment management division.
He has also held property equity advisory roles with National Australia Bank's wholesale team.
Earlier, he was a senior analyst at Macquarie Group and held the same role at PwC.
"We are thrilled to have Spiros join Richmond Bridge at a very exciting time for the business," said founder Peter Wylie.
"His deep experience and investment insights will benefit us and our investors enormously."
Wylie said Richmond is growing the team following its partnership with the $120 billion UniSuper.
The real estate management firm last year acquired several properties for UniSuper's $6.3 billion unlisted property portfolio.
It is understood that Hostplus has not appointed a replacement for Deftereos.
