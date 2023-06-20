Newspaper icon
Hamilton Lane welcomes local head of private wealth

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 20 JUN 2023   12:23PM

Scott Thomas will join Hamilton Lane as its head of private wealth in Australia, as the firm plans to expand its distribution efforts down under.

In the newly created role, Thomas will serve the firm's high-net-worth investors, as well as work alongside its portfolio management, client solutions and operations teams based in Sydney.

Most recently, Thomas served as director of investment strategy at Invesco for just over 18 months. Previously, he held a product director and investment specialist position within Invesco's absolute return multi-asset team in the UK for close to three years and was director of wholesale sales in Australia for more than four.

Prior to Invesco, he worked at BT Investment Management, Pinnacle Investment Management Group, Macquarie Group and Allianz Australia.

"We are committed to bringing private markets to more Australian investors, and delighted to welcome Scott to our growing team," Hamilton Lane head of international client solutions James Martin said.

"We seek to continue building long term relationships and serving a sophisticated and expanding set of clients throughout Australia."

Thomas said: "We are increasingly seeing high-net-worth individuals allocating to private markets in order to gain exposure to private companies which were previously inaccessible to most investors."

"I look forward to developing new client relationships and to leading Hamilton Lane's private wealth efforts in this key region for the firm."

Read more: Hamilton LaneScott Thomas
