Hamilton Lane targets sustained growth with revamped leadership

Hamilton Lane has revealed a series of senior leadership changes as part of its strategic positioning for sustained global expansion.

The firm's current managing director and the head of direct equity investments Jeffrey Armbrister has been appointed as Hamilton Lane's chief financial officer, succeeding Atul Varma.

Armbrister has led the firm's direct equity investment business for the last five years.

Hamilton Lane said Varma will continue in his role until August 8 and will remain with the firm as a senior advisor over the coming months to facilitate an orderly transition.

Further, Andrew Schardt has been appointed vice chair, while retaining his current role as the firm's head of investment strategy.

Hamilton Lane said, in both capacities, Schardt will continue to implement executive-level initiatives while maintaining broader leadership responsibilities across the firm's global investment platform.

Schardt will also take over the role of head of direct equity investments, replacing Armbrister.

Previously, he has held several senior investment positions at Hamilton Lane, including on the direct equity team, where he began his 15-year career at the firm.

Meanwhile, Ken Binick has joined the firm as its managing director and head of execution on the direct equity team, reporting to Schardt.

Binick joins from Portfolio Advisors where he most recently served as co-head of the co-investment business.

Hamilton Lane said he brings a distinguished investment track record and extensive operational, team management and transactional experience to the team.

Hamilton Lane's head of EMEA Richard Hope will assume the additional role of co-head of investments, alongside Tom Kerr.

In this new capacity, Hope, who is based in London, will take on broad leadership and management responsibilities across the global investment platform, the firm said.

He joined Hamilton Lane in 2011 and has since led its efforts across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further, Hamilton Lane appointed Nayef Perry to the role head of direct credit. He previously served as co-head alongside Schardt.

The firm said since joining in 2013, Perry has been instrumental in building its credit platform and capabilities, including management of its global direct credit team.

Hamilton Lane chief executive Mario Giannini said the firm is delighted to strengthen its leadership team with a group of long-tenured, experienced professionals.

"... who bring innovative perspectives, strategic insights and a forward-looking, global mindset to our firm," he added.

"In recognising and elevating this talented group, we are helping to ensure that Hamilton Lane continues to serve as a valued partner to our clients around the world, and as a steady engine of transformation and growth within our asset class."

All appointments will take effect from the beginning of August.