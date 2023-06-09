Growth, quality stocks to outperform: Podcast

BlackRock iShares APAC head of investment strategy Thomas Taw says the US Fed are "sort of" engineering a recessionary-type scenario, so the investment giant is tilting defensively toward growth and quality companies.

As interest rates increased across the globe, growth and quality stole back the crown from value stocks, however amid an ever-changing and volatile market that shifts in accordance with inflation and rate rises, it's hard to pick what will flourish over the long term.

"You need people to lose jobs for inflation to come down in such an economy because consumer sentiment is still very strong and the consumers are driving the market in places like the US at the moment," Taw said in the latest Financial Standard podcast.

"If that continues to be the case, then you will continue to see growth outperform value, particularly as investors position defensively for some kind of recession with the Fed continuing to raise interest rates."

But if things start to look peachier and China continues to rebound, inflation comes down and recessions are avoided, then there will be a rotation back to value.

"That's not our base case," Taw admits, saying it's due to the belief that the US Federal Reserve is engineering a recession.

"We are relatively more defensive in terms of our asset allocation, strong balance sheets, cash balance sheets, those sorts of things," he said.

The most recent investor shift, Taw explained, is the move toward quality stocks.

"We've seen that rotation throughout the year from our investors. We've seen about US$10 billion come into quality type investments in the ETF space, year to date," he said.

"The thing to remember is, when you're looking at quality versus growth versus value, we're not seeing any actual breadth across the equity market."

He points out that if you look at the S&P 500, which is up 15% year to date, nearly 100% of its return is being driven by five companies.

"You have an equity market where five out of 500 companies are driving returns, so there is a little bit of concern around the concentration risk there. That's one of the reasons why we are seeing a shift into value," he said.

Of course, it does depend on an investor's time horizon, he noted.

"Once we kind of get out of this inflationary and recessionary environment, I think value will perform very well," he explained.

"But that's the long-term. Short-term you want to stay defensive; you want to be in growth, and you want to be in high quality."