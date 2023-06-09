Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Growth, quality stocks to outperform: Podcast

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 9 JUN 2023   12:23PM

BlackRock iShares APAC head of investment strategy Thomas Taw says the US Fed are "sort of" engineering a recessionary-type scenario, so the investment giant is tilting defensively toward growth and quality companies.

As interest rates increased across the globe, growth and quality stole back the crown from value stocks, however amid an ever-changing and volatile market that shifts in accordance with inflation and rate rises, it's hard to pick what will flourish over the long term.

"You need people to lose jobs for inflation to come down in such an economy because consumer sentiment is still very strong and the consumers are driving the market in places like the US at the moment," Taw said in the latest Financial Standard podcast.

"If that continues to be the case, then you will continue to see growth outperform value, particularly as investors position defensively for some kind of recession with the Fed continuing to raise interest rates."

But if things start to look peachier and China continues to rebound, inflation comes down and recessions are avoided, then there will be a rotation back to value.

"That's not our base case," Taw admits, saying it's due to the belief that the US Federal Reserve is engineering a recession.

"We are relatively more defensive in terms of our asset allocation, strong balance sheets, cash balance sheets, those sorts of things," he said.

The most recent investor shift, Taw explained, is the move toward quality stocks.

"We've seen that rotation throughout the year from our investors.  We've seen about US$10 billion come into quality type investments in the ETF space, year to date," he said.

"The thing to remember is, when you're looking at quality versus growth versus value, we're not seeing any actual breadth across the equity market."

He points out that if you look at the S&P 500, which is up 15% year to date, nearly 100% of its return is being driven by five companies.

"You have an equity market where five out of 500 companies are driving returns, so there is a little bit of concern around the concentration risk there. That's one of the reasons why we are seeing a shift into value," he said.

Of course, it does depend on an investor's time horizon, he noted.

"Once we kind of get out of this inflationary and recessionary environment, I think value will perform very well," he explained.

"But that's the long-term. Short-term you want to stay defensive; you want to be in growth, and you want to be in high quality."

Read more: US FedBlackRock iShares APACThomas TawChinaFinancial StandardS&PUS Federal Reserve
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FICAP Rockstar back in July
Super funds consider future of PwC contracts
Generation Life rolls out product enhancements
ESSSuper reduces admin fees, renews insurance mandate
First Sentier clients walk away with $13bn
Dexus, Partners Wealth Group airport fund to take off
Quality stocks outperform on average: Bell AM
Macquarie AM wins manager of the year: ILAs
MAX Awards recognises best of the best
Risk of recession growing: Podcast

Editor's Choice

ETP investors struggle to pick winners

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
Rainmaker Information research shows that investors in exchange-traded products (ETPs) have struggled to consistently beat market returns.

Women in Super appoints chair

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
Kara Keys has stepped down as chair of Women in Super, replaced by ESSSuper chief executive Robbie Campo.

Super gender balance gap increases

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
The superannuation gender balance gap has slightly worsened, fresh Australian Taxation Office (ATO) figures reveal, as it crawls toward 21%.

Advice practice valuations rise: Radar Results

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:29PM
Valuations for financial advice firms have increased in the year to June, defying expectations that inflation and wider economic conditions would dampen demand and prices.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hugh Humphrey

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
Leveraging a deep experience of leading businesses through periods of growth and turbulence, Hugh Humphrey has breathed new life into Count and, yet to mark 12 months in the top job, he's only just getting started. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.