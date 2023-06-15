Graduates confident about finance career prospects

Despite the current environment, Australian university graduates are generally upbeat about their job prospects, even more so than they were in 2021. Among the most confident are those looking for a role in finance, the CFA Institute found.

According to the CFA Institute's Graduates Outlook 2023 Survey, 75% of local graduates are confident in their career prospects, up 10% from 2021. Those seeking a role in finance are the second-most confident, with 19% saying so, followed by those with IT and telecommunications qualifications at 17%.

Interestingly, international graduates are most confident about gaining a role in the finance sector than Australian graduates are.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, 63% of graduates in Australia said a good salary is the most important thing a prospective employer could offer. This was followed by a flexible working environment (50%), and job and training opportunities (39%).

At the same time, 29% said they were most concerned about being offered a low salary and 27% are worried about feeling unqualified.

Further, about 75% of Australian graduates believe that pursuing a degree is worth it and that their career prospects are improved by doing so. A further 93% said upskilling or acquiring professional/post-graduate certifications are important to the job market.

"Seventy-two percent of Australians surveyed said post-graduate certifications and qualifications will help them secure higher earnings while 70% believe they will give them an edge in the job market," CFA Societies Australia chief executive Lisa Carroll added.

"Businesses that are investing in the learning and development of their staff and are partnering with certification and educational institutions are seen as responsive to graduates' needs to further their knowledge and careers."

CFA Institute surveyed almost 10,000 current university students and recent graduates aged 18-25 from 13 markets.