Graduates confident about finance career prospects

Graduates confident about finance career prospectsBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 15 JUN 2023 12:46PM
Read more: CFA Institute, CFA Societies Australia, Lisa Carroll
Despite the current environment, Australian university graduates are generally upbeat about their job prospects, even more so than they were in 2021. Among the most confident are those looking for a role in finance, the CFA Institute found.
According to the CFA Institute's Graduates Outlook 2023 Survey, 75% of local graduates are confident in their career prospects, up 10% from 2021. Those seeking a role in finance are the second-most confident, with 19% saying so, followed by those with IT and telecommunications qualifications at 17%.
Interestingly, international graduates are most confident about gaining a role in the finance sector than Australian graduates are.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, 63% of graduates in Australia said a good salary is the most important thing a prospective employer could offer. This was followed by a flexible working environment (50%), and job and training opportunities (39%).
At the same time, 29% said they were most concerned about being offered a low salary and 27% are worried about feeling unqualified.
Further, about 75% of Australian graduates believe that pursuing a degree is worth it and that their career prospects are improved by doing so. A further 93% said upskilling or acquiring professional/post-graduate certifications are important to the job market.
"Seventy-two percent of Australians surveyed said post-graduate certifications and qualifications will help them secure higher earnings while 70% believe they will give them an edge in the job market," CFA Societies Australia chief executive Lisa Carroll added.
"Businesses that are investing in the learning and development of their staff and are partnering with certification and educational institutions are seen as responsive to graduates' needs to further their knowledge and careers."
CFA Institute surveyed almost 10,000 current university students and recent graduates aged 18-25 from 13 markets.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Decade-long Santos well leak prompts investor concern
Challenger lowers stake in Elanor
FRAA releases draft APRA, ASIC metrics
New Quantum reveals Nasdaq listing plans
|Sponsored by
How do you unlock more value for your clients?
Consider investing in commercial property. Income yields currently around 5% p.a. See website for important information.
|Sponsored by
Changing of the guard: opportunities in global small caps
In this Q&A, Ausbil's Global Small Cap team talk through a sector and a company showing earnings growth potential in the current environment.
|Sponsored by
Tax is the new alpha
Explore Generation Life's market leading Investment Bonds that empower your clients to build wealth and control their legacy with certainty.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Trends influencing investors' allocation to property
Why managed accounts are the best antidote to market volatility
Vendor locking - the family office counterparty trap
Superannuation heatwave - five hotspots for trustees in 2023
Hugh Humphrey
COUNTPLUS LIMITED