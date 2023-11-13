GQG's PAC acquisition attempt hits snag

GQG Partners' attempted acquisition of Pacific Current Group (PAC) has hit a snag as the former's major shareholder River Capital imposes its own conditions and a lower offer price.

River Capital has undercut the original $11 offer to be paid in cash for very PAC share via a scheme of arrangement as proposed in a letter dated November 7, PAC's board of directors said, adding that it was a move GQG was not aware of.

GQG's proposal values PAC at $567.3 million, in which the target flagged as an "attractive value outcome for all PAC shareholders".

River Capital instead is offering $10.50 per PAC share via a scheme of arrangement subject to due diligence and other conditions.

"The River Capital Proposal notes it will be predominantly funded by the sale of most of PAC's interests in PAC affiliates to GQG for cash consideration at a premium to their fair market value as published in Pacific Current's FY23 results," PAC said.

Consequently, River Capital would acquire PAC's interests in remaining affiliates that would not be sold to GQG at a discounted price relative to their fair market value.

Interestingly, GQG confirmed that it was unaware of the River Capital proposal and "in any event was not prepared to provide funding on the terms proposed".

Nevertheless, GQG told PAC that it "remains willing to proceed" with the $11 per share proposal - which has not been successful in gaining River Capital's support.

PAC said that it has "been informed by River Capital that discussions between River Capital and GQG have now ceased".

"The strategic transaction process remains ongoing, and the Independent Board Committee (IBC) expects to make a further announcement when completed. PAC notes that GQG, River Capital and other parties in the process remain subject to standstill and non-disclosure agreements," PAC said.

In March, Regal Partners joined forces with River Capital to make a non-binding indicative offer to acquire all shares in PAC. Together, they own 31% of the multi-boutique asset manager.

In late September, Regal withdrew its proposal, saying that it has only received "limited and high-level due diligence information from Pacific Current", adding it has been "consistently disappointed with the engagement by the Pacific Current board."

PAC traded at $9.36 at the time of writing, about 15% higher than one year ago.