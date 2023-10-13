Newspaper icon
GQG adds local sales staffer

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 13 OCT 2023   12:07PM

The Florida-based boutique investment manager continues to grow its Australian wholesale footprint by hiring more distribution people in Australia.

GQG Partners has appointed Daniel Pantè as associate director of business development to help look after Victorian clients.

Pantè is the second distribution hire for GQG Partners in Melbourne, where he will join the current director of business development, Muneeza Killen.

The recruit has more than 15 years of experience in the finance industry, including 13 years as a financial adviser, during which time he owned and operated his Geelong-based financial advice practice for four years.

Most recently, Pantè worked at Macquarie Group in a similar role covering both cash and wealth platform solutions.

Before that, he was with Centuria Wealth Management as a senior financial advisor and had more junior roles at Income Solutions, Adviser Group Financial Planning and Principal Focus.

"Dan is a welcome addition to the GQG Partners wholesale team and brings with him yet another differentiated background," said GQG director of wholesale markets, Daniel Bullock, who commented that the new hire is central to further expanding the company's national distribution strategy.

Bullock added that the new recruit's firsthand experience as a financial adviser, as well as his alignment in values with GQG Partners, would improve the current wholesale distribution team's capabilities, making Bullock a natural fit for taking products to the Victorian market."

"We look forward to working with Dan as he delivers best-in-class outcomes for GQG Partners and our clients," he concluded.

