GPT appoints Charter Hall executive as new chief

GPT Group (GPT) has appointed former Charter Hall chief financial officer Russell Proutt as its chief executive and managing director.

Proutt is set to take over from Bob Johnston and will officially assume the top position by 25 March 2024.

In the meantime, Johnston will continue as chief executive and work closely with the board and Proutt to ensure a smooth transition.

Proutt brings over 30 years of global leadership experience and a deep understanding of commercial property markets, funds management, mergers and acquisitions and finance to the role.

Before taking his six-year stint at Charter Hall, he worked at Brookfield Asset Management for 11 years as its managing partner and chief financial officer.

He also spent seven years at Credit Suisse as its director of investment banking mergers and acquisitions capital markets.

"The board conducted an extensive selection process and is confident Russell has the leadership capability, strategic insight and track record to lead GPT through its next phase of growth and will bring a strong focus on long-term value creation for investors," GPT chair Vickki McFadden said.

Commenting on his appointment, Proutt said it's a privilege to be taking over.

"GPT has a proud history and an established platform with $32 billion of assets under management," he said.

"There is an exciting future ahead for GPT and I am committed to working with the board, leadership team, employees and stakeholders to continue to position the business to create long-term value for securityholders."

Charter Hall acknowledged Proutt's resignation and thanked him for his tenure.

"We will initiate a process to recruit a replacement chief financial officer and make an announcement when this has been completed," said Charter Hall managing director and group chief executive David Harrison.

"Proutt's employment contract has a six-month notice period and standard non-compete and non-solicitation provisions."