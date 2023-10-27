Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Government to amend transfer balance cap laws

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 27 OCT 2023   12:30PM

The government is progressing legislative amendments to the transfer balance cap (TBC) for individuals with a capped defined benefit income stream.

Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said this is another step to improve the efficiency of the superannuation system, ensuring that members aren't adversely impacted as a result of a merger or successor fund transfer.

"Under current legislation, a member's cap may be unintentionally impacted due to the original income stream being treated as ceasing and a new one beginning," he said.

"This means a new valuation of the capped defined benefit income stream is required which can result in a higher valuation for the transfer balance cap and lead to adverse outcomes for some members."

Jones affirmed that the government would guarantee that members already receiving an income stream will continue to do so without inadvertently affecting their transfer balance cap.

Notably, the amendments will apply retrospectively from 1 July 2017.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Heffron SMSF Solutions managing director Meg Heffron told Financial Standard that the government's announcement was "very welcome news," adding that several of her clients with defined benefit pensions in other funds have been impacted by mergers outside their control.

She said this is "very sensible" - any fund merger should undergo the necessary treatment to ensure it doesn't negatively affect members.

"I'm glad it's finally happening," Heffron concluded.

Read more: Transfer balance capHeffron SMSF SolutionsStephen JonesFinancial StandardMeg HeffronSuperannuationSMSF
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Farmers distressed by superannuation tax overhaul
Institutions must come to the table now: First Australians Capital
Russell Investments executes local leadership revamp
EG grows private wealth strategy
Betashares launches investment platform, targets retail investors
Super bequest reform can boost charitable giving by billions: Report
Pepper Money launches SMSF loan offering
Cbus appoints new head of infrastructure
Fidelity finds key barriers in Australian estate planning
Calls for paid menopause leave gather momentum

Editor's Choice

TelstraSuper launches retirement product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
TelstraSuper is now offering guaranteed income for life through a new retirement product it's partnered with Challenger on.

Russell Investments executes local leadership revamp

ANDREW MCKEAN
Russell Investments has devised a series of executive appointments to bolster the firm's expansion efforts across the APAC region.

ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The corporate regulator's bid to run an expanded case against Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney was rejected by the Federal Court yesterday, with the judge saying fresh claims brought by ASIC would place Mawhinney in "significantly greater jeopardy."

Alternative assets are the way forward: Forum

CASSANDRA BALDINI
While traditional equities and bonds still have a place in portfolios, an effective strategy for balancing portfolio volatility and generating yield involves incorporating alternative investments, says abrdn investment director Raf Choudhury.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.