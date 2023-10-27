Government to amend transfer balance cap laws

The government is progressing legislative amendments to the transfer balance cap (TBC) for individuals with a capped defined benefit income stream.

Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones said this is another step to improve the efficiency of the superannuation system, ensuring that members aren't adversely impacted as a result of a merger or successor fund transfer.

"Under current legislation, a member's cap may be unintentionally impacted due to the original income stream being treated as ceasing and a new one beginning," he said.

"This means a new valuation of the capped defined benefit income stream is required which can result in a higher valuation for the transfer balance cap and lead to adverse outcomes for some members."

Jones affirmed that the government would guarantee that members already receiving an income stream will continue to do so without inadvertently affecting their transfer balance cap.

Notably, the amendments will apply retrospectively from 1 July 2017.

Heffron SMSF Solutions managing director Meg Heffron told Financial Standard that the government's announcement was "very welcome news," adding that several of her clients with defined benefit pensions in other funds have been impacted by mergers outside their control.

She said this is "very sensible" - any fund merger should undergo the necessary treatment to ensure it doesn't negatively affect members.

"I'm glad it's finally happening," Heffron concluded.