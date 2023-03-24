Newspaper icon
Government targets ASX dominance

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 24 MAR 2023   12:27PM

The Australian government has released draft legislation aimed at promoting competition in the clearing and settlement services market.

Under the proposed legislation, ASIC will have the authority to create regulations to encourage competition while prioritising the safety and effectiveness of emerging competitors.

ASIC's rule-making authority extends to the activities, conduct, or governance of clearing and settlement facility licensees, their associated entities, and other persons specified by regulations related to the provision of clearing and settlement services.

The proposed legislation also establishes a compliance and enforcement regime for ASIC's rules, including a directions power, civil penalties, and enforceable undertakings.

In addition to ASIC's increased authority, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will be granted powers to set rules for the conduct of clearing and settlement service facilities.

Meanwhile, the ACCC will have the ability to make binding arbitration decisions to resolve disputes related to access to clearing and settlement services. This power aims to address situations where parties fail to reach an agreement on access terms through commercial negotiation.

The proposed legislations promotion of competition in the clearing and settlement services market may bring significant challenges to the ASX, which has long dominated the sector.

As emerging service providers gain fair and transparent access to market infrastructure, the ASX may experience a dynamic shift in its competitive landscape.

The ASX accounted for 82.8% of total dollar turnover in equity market products during the December 2022 quarter, but its dominance may begin to diminish as businesses explore alternative providers of clearing and settlement services.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the legislative changes were part of a larger plan to strengthen Australia's financial system.

"The changes seek to provide any emerging competitors with fair, transparent and non-discriminatory access to market infrastructure, allowing them to offer their own clearing and settlement services," Chalmers said.

"These reforms are all about ensuring we have a competitive financial system that works for consumers, businesses and investors - and that delivers for the Australian economy and the Australian people."

In the wake of the proposed changes, ASIC is clamping down on the ASX to ensure that it successfully replaces CHESS after botching its attempt to overhaul it with blockchain. Following Accenture's external review into the 25-year-old settlements system, ASIC is requiring the ASX to produce two special reports to ensure that the exchange rectifies its deficiencies.

Financial Standard reached out to the ASX for comment but did not receive a response.

Read more: ASXASICACCCAccentureBlockchainCHESSFinancial StandardReserve Bank of AustraliaTreasurer Jim Chalmers
Mergers, performance dim super satisfaction: Survey

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:17PM
Members are frustrated with their superannuation funds' performance and the drastic pace of consolidation in the industry, a new survey reveals.

Government targets ASX dominance

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:27PM
The Australian government has released draft legislation aimed at promoting competition in the clearing and settlement services market.

Legalsuper appoints chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Luke Symons will become the super fund's new chief executive on April 11.

Ares, Mubadala form global credit secondaries JV

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
Ares Management and sovereign wealth fund Mubadala formed a joint venture to invest in global credit secondaries opportunities.

