Government must do more after product failures: FSC, SCA

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON, RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |  FRIDAY, 1 SEP 2023   11:21AM

As the likes of Crescent Wealth and Insignia Financial respond to the 2023 superannuation performance test results, the Financial Services Council (FSC) and Super Consumers Australia have said the government must still do more to ensure members in underperforming products are looked after.

The FSC expressed concerns that members who now receive communication that their super product has failed the performance test will be unable to transition their savings elsewhere due to tax implications.

FSC chief executive Black Briggs said the government should look to introduce a product modernisation framework to legacy Choice options, like the regime for MySuper products.

In doing so, the government should offer members within failed trustee-directed products Capital Gains Tax rollover relief to facilitate the transition to contemporary investment options, he said.

The results have also sparked calls for a rethink of the assessment's application, including expanding its remit.

Super Consumers Australia said the results demonstrate the need for system-wide quality testing.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

This year, 97 products underperformed the Your Future, Your Super test, including 96 Choice products and one MySuper offering. Collectively, the failed options hold about $4 billion in retirement savings on behalf of about 60,000 members.

SCA director Xavier O'Halloran said it's clear that "something has gone wrong at these funds", adding that while the consumer body commends the government for cracking down on "shoddy" Choice products, it believes the test now needs to be further expanded to retirement products.

Labelling it "a major blindspot", O'Halloran said: "This leaves Australian retirees without protection when they need it most... there's little transparency over retirement products' fees and performance, and no accountability for funds that poorly manage retirement products. Without this, how can the growing number of Australian retirees be confident that their fund is operating in their best interests?"

Meanwhile, having seen a significant number of its trustee-directed products fail the test, the first time they've been assessed, Insignia Financial head of superannuation Mark Oliver said the "application of the test to Wrap Platforms is more complex given members have tailored, rather than standardised, portfolios."

"In addition, a majority of Wrap options are not tested, which means members are not able to use the test results to easily compare all available investment options across the market," he said.

Also critical of the test's application was AMP group executive, platforms Edwina Maloney, who said: "In its current form, the test applies a 'one size fits all' methodology to these wrap investment options which, in some cases, are designed to offer different risk characteristics and performance outcomes than contemplated by the test."

Meantime, a spokesperson for Crescent Wealth, which saw three of its four investment options fail, also criticised the test as it "does not account for personal investment decisions aligned to values and beliefs."

"We encourage our members to speak to a financial adviser before considering whether to make a change to their investment decision or portfolio," Crescent Wealth said.

"While we are disappointed by the outcome, we remain focused on making Shariah-compliant investment decisions for the benefit of our members and promoting their best financial interests for the long-term."

Read more: FSCCrescent WealthSuper Consumers AustraliaInsignia FinancialFinancial Services CouncilXavier O'HalloranBlack BriggsEdwina MaloneyMark Oliver
Editor's Choice

AMG Super terminates MySuper offer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AMG Super is getting out of MySuper as its product fails the Your Future, Your Super performance test for a third time.

Commonwealth to disclose climate risks in sovereign bonds

ROSE MARY PETRASS
The Commonwealth of Australia will disclose climate risk in sovereign bonds for the first time following the settlement of a world-first class action lawsuit.

How to warm up for a 50-degree day

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Institutional investors need to prepare for what would happen when Australia's temperature hits 50 degrees and analyse the impacts on investments and communities.

Latest CPI data provides case for rate pause

CHLOE WALKER
Inflation in Australia has slowed to its lowest level in a year and a half, encouraging thoughts that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) tightening cycle has peaked.

