Government backflips on adviser education

Not long after Labor suggested it would not require older financial advisers to get degrees, the Liberal party has now backflipped on education standards to match Labor's policy.

Minister for superannuation, financial services and the digital economy Jane Hume confirmed the government proposes to recognise the value of on-the-job experience for financial advisers.

Like Labor's proposal, the government suggests 10 years of experience, a good record, and a tertiary level ethics subject should be enough to meet the education requirements for existing financial advisers.

This is a backflip on the Financial Adviser Standards and Ethics Authority (FASEA) education requirements which required all advisers - regardless of experience - to obtain an approved degree.

After the passage of the government's Better Advice Bill through Parliament, from 1 January 2022, the power to set education standards for financial advisers will transfer from FASEA to Hume.

In a statement, Hume's office said simplifying the minimum education requirements is consistent with the legislation and will achieve the intention of the FASEA reforms "without micro-managing advisers, universities, students and businesses."

Yesterday, the government released for consultation the draft terms of reference for the Quality of Advice Review, which will consider how the regulatory framework could make financial advice more affordable.

Hume said the review will aim to identify opportunities to streamline and simplify regulatory compliance obligations to reduce cost and remove duplication, recognising that costs of compliance for financial advice businesses are ultimately borne by consumers.

The review will examine key concepts such as the differences between 'financial product advice', 'general advice' and 'personal advice' - as well as how these terms are used by the industry and how they are interpreted by consumers.

It will consider how terminology could be simplified or more clearly demarcated. According to the draft, the review will also consider the role and bounds of advice that is considered scaled, intra-fund or limited in scope.

Many other hot topics for the industry are on the table for review - including life commissions, annual renewal, safe harbour and disclosure requirements including Statements of Advice.