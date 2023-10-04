GESB debuts first sustainable option

The West Australian scheme is now offering members a dedicated ESG option, managed by Pendal.

The Sustainable Balanced investment plan was made available to members of GESB Super, West State Super and Retirement Income Allocated Pension members on September 27.

"At GESB, we're committed to responsibly managing our investments on behalf of members to help them achieve a quality retirement," the fund said.

"While we take environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into account when making decisions across the portfolio and throughout the investment process, we recognise members would like the option to invest their super with a greater focus on ESG considerations."

The option is managed by Pendal, invested in the Pendal Sustainable Balanced Fund. It invests in Australian and international shares, Australian and international listed property, Australian and international fixed interest, cash and alternative investments.

The new investment option builds on GESB's whole-of-portfolio approach to responsible investing, it said. In line with that approach, the option excludes tobacco, controversial weapons, and nuclear weapons. The fund also excludes any equity securities or debt issued by Russian companies or the Russian government.

As it's invested in a Pendal fund with existing exclusions, the option also doesn't invest in fossil fuels, alcohol, pornography, uranium, logging, gambling, animal cruelty, predatory lending, or companies found to have significantly breached social or environmental norms or regulations.

The option targets a return of CPI plus 3% over rolling seven-year periods.

For a GESB Super member with a $50,000 balance, the annual fees and costs of the option are $421, while a West State Super member will pay $361. It comes to $335 annually for a Retirement Income Allocated Pension member.

GESB was established in 1987 and has about 245,000 members. It has $36.9 billion under management.