GESB debuts first sustainable option

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 4 OCT 2023   12:43PM

The West Australian scheme is now offering members a dedicated ESG option, managed by Pendal.

The Sustainable Balanced investment plan was made available to members of GESB Super, West State Super and Retirement Income Allocated Pension members on September 27.

"At GESB, we're committed to responsibly managing our investments on behalf of members to help them achieve a quality retirement," the fund said.

"While we take environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into account when making decisions across the portfolio and throughout the investment process, we recognise members would like the option to invest their super with a greater focus on ESG considerations."

The option is managed by Pendal, invested in the Pendal Sustainable Balanced Fund. It invests in Australian and international shares, Australian and international listed property, Australian and international fixed interest, cash and alternative investments.

The new investment option builds on GESB's whole-of-portfolio approach to responsible investing, it said. In line with that approach, the option excludes tobacco, controversial weapons, and nuclear weapons. The fund also excludes any equity securities or debt issued by Russian companies or the Russian government.

As it's invested in a Pendal fund with existing exclusions, the option also doesn't invest in fossil fuels, alcohol, pornography, uranium, logging, gambling, animal cruelty, predatory lending, or companies found to have significantly breached social or environmental norms or regulations.

The option targets a return of CPI plus 3% over rolling seven-year periods.

For a GESB Super member with a $50,000 balance, the annual fees and costs of the option are $421, while a West State Super member will pay $361. It comes to $335 annually for a Retirement Income Allocated Pension member.

GESB was established in 1987 and has about 245,000 members. It has $36.9 billion under management.

Editor's Choice

Super tax break changes open for consultation

KARREN VERGARA
Treasury's clampdown on tax concessions for superannuation balances greater than $3 million has been laid out in its draft legislation and is now opened for consultation.

Super funds offer merger update

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While yet to reach a final agreement with Australian Retirement Trust (ART), Commonwealth Bank Group Super has told members they will transfer to the industry fund next month.

Cbus scolded over 'most galling conflict' in super

ANDREW MCKEAN
Senator Andrew Bragg has criticised "howling conflicts" between the government and super funds, spotlighting Wayne Swan's dual roles as Labor Party president and Cbus chair.

Insto injects further $530m in Qualitas

KARREN VERGARA
An unnamed institutional investor has injected an additional $530 million into a Qualitas strategy, bringing it closer to its total $1 billion commitment.

