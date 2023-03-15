GBST revamps wealth platform, unveils corporate rebrand

Tomorrow, GBST will launch its enhanced SaaS Composer wealth management administration platform and refreshed brand to support a new strategic direction.

GBST's upgraded SaaS Composer platform offers organisations a consolidated view of their customers' multiple product holdings for operational efficiencies and risk reduction.

According to GBST chief technology and operations officer Isabel Sanchez, the company made significant investments to make Composer's underlying technology stack cloud-ready, easy to integrate, and customer-centric.

"The world around us has changed, the market has changed, and GBST's technology has changed," Sanchez said.

Meanwhile, GBST has rebranded, including a new brand proposition and visual identity.

The company's name has been updated to Global Business Solutions Technology from its previous acronym, Global Banking Systems Technology.

GBST global chief executive Robert DeDominicis told Financial Standard, the rebrand is very fitting for what the company does, and it's simple and straightforward, he said.

Speaking to the main goals of the new brand identity, DeDominicis said: "The goal was to move the company in the direction of being a provider of innovative wealth management technology that's SaaS-based, away from the old view that it was on-premises technology."

"We've spent the last four years re-writing our technology so that it's a proper native cloud solution, whereas before it wasn't."

GBST's new branding will be rolled out across the globe over the coming weeks.

Over the past few years, GBST has faced challenges related to a change of ownership, leaving it in a suspended state.

In 2021, FNZ Group completed the sale of GBST to Anchorage Capital Partners, which focused on GBST's wealth management division and technology platform.

Meanwhile, FNZ reacquired GBST's capital markets division.

DeDominicis said the ownership situation was challenging, but it had a silver lining in that it allowed GBST to move forward with its technology upgrade.

"We weren't just sitting there waiting for the challenges to be overcome," he said.

"We got on with what our business strategy had laid out for us and continued to execute against that."

On future opportunities for GBST, DeDominicis said there's going to be more product development and innovation, particularly on the digital side.

"Going forward, we plan to expand our digital scenario work and provide clients with more capabilities," he said.

"Clients are increasingly demanding better client engagement through digital channels, and we are well-positioned to deliver on this trend. By providing the technology that underpins these digital interactions, we are staying ahead of the curve and meeting the needs of the market."

DeDominicis said GBST's pipeline of potential clients has expanded significantly over the past year, with opportunities in the UK for Pension Platforms such as master trusts, personal pensions, and annuities.

"We have a diversity of potential client opportunities across wealth managers, retail investment platforms and superannuation managers seeking tax, and digital solutions," he added.

In Australia, GBST serves names like Insignia, Macquarie Bank, and Generation Life for superannuation administration, while UniSuper, Qantas Super, and Cbus utilise its tax intelligence platforms.