Investment

GAM investors make partial offer

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 20 JUL 2023   12:44PM

The investor group in opposition of Liontrust Asset Management's acquisition of GAM Investments is attempting to acquire 17.5% of the latter.

In May, Liontrust offered to acquire GAM Investments. Almost immediately the deal was criticised by shareholders as not representing fair value; in its prospectus, Liontrust said it would offer 0.0589 of an ordinary Liontrust share for each GAM share.

Now, NewGAMe SA and wealth manager Bruellan - which together own 9.6% of GAM - have lobbied a proposal to acquire up to 28 million GAM shares in cash at CHF0.55 per share. This represents a 31.9% premium to GAM's closing price on July 17, and of 29.1% when considering Liontrust's closing price of GBP 6.43 on the same day and the GBP/CHF exchange rate, the group said.

The investor group is not looking to compete with Liontrust's 100% takeover offer, but instead increase its existing stake.

"The group considers that Liontrust's offer not only grossly undervalues GAM but is also subject to execution contingencies, which make it highly unattractive," the group said.

Since 2018, GAM's share price has fallen 95% and its assets under management (AUM) have dropped 73%. It has not paid a dividend since 2018 and, according to NewGAMe modelling, is the worst performing listed company in its peer group in terms of share price and AUM trend. The peer group includes the likes of Vontobel, Janus Henderson, BlackRock and Liontrust.

Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

"The group believes that GAM can be successfully restructured and return to profitability. It is therefore encouraging shareholders not to tender their GAM shares to Liontrust's offer and to support GAM's restructuring," it said.

GAM's biggest shareholder Silchester International Investors, which owns 17.3%, has affirmed its support of the deal. In response to the NewGAMe offer, GAM said it continues to strongly recommend the Liontrust deal.

Expert Feed

