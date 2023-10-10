Future Super switches up service providers

Future Super will soon transition to both a new administrator and custodian, with new contracts taking effect next month.

The new mandates follow Future Super transitioning away from Diversa, appointing Equity Trustees as its trustee in July.

"Future Super is continually looking for ways to improve our fund and our service to members. A key part of this service is how we administer the fund and the systems we use. Earlier this year a decision was made to upgrade the systems and change administration providers," it explained.

The fund is currently administered by OneVue and has been since its launch in 2014 as a sub-plan of the Grosvenor Pirie Master Superannuation Fund, a relationship that was retained after Future Super became a standalone fund in 2017.

Having reviewed its arrangements, the administration of Future Super will now transition to Apex Group.

At the same time, it is dumping Citigroup as custodian. Future Super became a Citi client when it acquired RBC Investor Services Australia in 2020.

Three years on, it has instead opted to award the mandate to BNP Paribas, effective November 1.

While Future Super confirmed the mandate changes, it declined to provide any further comment.

However, Verve Super, which is closely linked to Future Super and is also transitioning providers, did comment on the new administration mandate.

"We've already been working with Apex for some years as they provide member portal technology support, and we're looking forward to working with them more closely as our administrator," Verve chief executive Christina Hobbs said.

Meantime, similar to a recent announcement from Spaceship, both Future Super and Verve Super will also begin charging a dollar-based administration fee to members with low balances.

From November 1, Future Super members with less than $6000 in their account will be charged a flat annual fee of $60. Previously, this fee has been waived.

However, the fund explained that "changing the application of the dollar-based administration fee has enabled a reduction in the overall percentage-based administration fee, which will be passed on to all members in all investment options."

The percentage-based admin fee will drop from 0.483% p.a. to 0.459% p.a. across all investment options.

Meanwhile, Verve Super members with less than $5000 in their account have previously had a $60 flat fee waived but will now pay $5 a month. Again, it was explained the removal of the threshold will allow the overall percentage-based admin fee to be reduced - dropping from 0.725% to 0.541%.

On a $50,000 balance, a member will now pay $515 per year rather than $606.