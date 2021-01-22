Future Super chief executive to depart

The chief executive and co-founder of $1 billion ethical retail fund Future Super will depart at the end of February.

Kirstin Hunter, who has been with the fund for four years, has announced she will be leaving despite recent promotions.

Hunter joined the fund in 2017 as chief operating officer. In 2018, she was appointed to the board as managing director and in 2020 she was named as co-founder and chief executive.

She shared the chief executive position with Simon Sheikh, who co-founded Future Super with Adam Verwey in 2014.

Sheikh will now step back into the chief executive role solo.

"Kirstin has been a major force behind the success of our business. Her contribution has shaped our industry reputation, strategy and innovation, and delivered a massive impact to Future Super and our members," Sheikh said.

"Kirstin is a true leader within the superannuation industry. She has helped create reforms and changes that are necessary for the future of the super industry and Australian business. We thank her for the incredible leadership, vision, commitment and advocacy."

Under Hunter and Sheikh's joint leadership, Future Super has been through a period of rapid growth. Future Super's funds under management crept over $1 billion in 2020, doubling since the middle of 2019 when the fund had approximately $450 million in FUM.

"It has been an absolute privilege to lead the Future Super team on our journey from scrappy start-up to a real player in the superannuation industry," Hunter said.

"Together we have driven progressive initiatives that use the power of money to build a future worth retiring into, and we've seen major funds follow our lead. To say it is a career highlight is an understatement, I could not be more proud of the company that I am leaving behind."

Hunter has not revealed her next move yet or her reason for departing.

She has a background in law and worked as a solicitor at Freehills earlier in her career. Prior to joining Future Super, Hunter worked in corporate strategy, change management and private equity at Bain & Company.