Future Super acquires GuildSuper

Future Super Group is ramping up its growth strategy, entering the default super space with the acquisition of GuildSuper.

The deal with GuildSuper will see Future Group add about $2.77 billion in funds under management and 99,000 members. This includes members in Child Care Super, which also forms part of Guild Group's offering; about 85% of Guild's members are women. In all, it has about 22,000 employers on its books.

Guild Group was established in 1995 and, in addition to the childcare industry, also caters to the pharmacy sector. It's been a steady performer over the years, with Rainmaker Information data showing its default option, GuildSuper MySuper Lifecycle Growing ranks seventh for performance in the five years to August end with 6.6%. Over three years, it ranks just outside the top 10 in 11th place with an 8.3% return.

Future Group said the plans with GuildSuper have been in motion for some time, culminating yesterday when the Victorian Supreme Court approved the transition of GuildSuper from Guild Trustee Services to Equity Trustees, which Future Group moved to in July.

The deal is expected to close in December, at which time Future Group will comprise 383,000 members and more than $13.4 billion in FUM across Future Super, GuildSuper, and smartMonday which it acquired from Aon last year.

Under the agreement, Guild Trustee Services general manager Greg Everett will transition to Future Group as executive general manager, GuildSuper.

"Today is a milestone for Future Group as we continue to grow and scale... This makes us one of the top 15 largest superannuation groups by number of members served," Future Group chief executive Simon Sheikh said.

"As Future Group continues to grow and scale, our focus is on ensuring we can improve outcomes for members. Centralising administrative and back-end operating functions drive these member benefits."

Meantime, Guild Group chief executive Paul Cassidy said: "By consolidating our superannuation offering under Future Group we are looking forward to our members benefiting from better financial outcomes while ultimately securing a sustainable and strengthened future for the fund."

"We see a values alignment with Future Group. Under Future Group, Guild Super will continue to support the healthcare and community service sectors and continue to prioritise the financial futures of women and their families."

Rainmaker Information executive director of research Alex Dunnin agrees there is a "values alignment" between the two parties.

"Future Super and GuildSuper entering into this partnership is just the latest example of the wave of disruption, consolidation and restructuring happening in the wealth management and superannuation sectors," he noted.

"Future Super and GuildSuper are both creative boutique superannuation groups that have built a niche in the hyper competitive yet compressing superannuation market, so there's a lot to like about this partnership."

However, he said that even at $13 billion, the combined group "will still have its work cut out for it."

"This is most likely just the next expansionary step for acquisitive Future Group. It signals they are absolutely serious about what they bring to the table and intend to be positive, robust, long-term player," he said.

The deal follows a capital raise by Future Group which secured $15 million in funding from the likes of Ellerston Capital, Understorey Ventures, and Dominic Pym. It also comes as Future Super transitions to a new custodian and administrator, effective this month.