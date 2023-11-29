Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Future Group acquires Verve Super

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 29 NOV 2023   12:51PM

Just a month on from taking on GuildSuper, Future Group has now acquired 100% of women-focused fund Verve Super.

Verve Super is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Future Super, under a deal finalised this month. Having long struggled to offer a competitive fee structure, Future Super confirmed the move is aimed at ensuring Verve's future sustainability.

It's also the next logical step for the two, which have long shared a close relationship. Verve was launched in 2018 by former Future Super board director and advisor Christina Hobbs and former head of engagement Alex Andrews, alongside Zoe Lamont. At that time, Future Super took a 20% stake in the fund and Future Super Investment Services signed on as its investment manager.

This month they also both changed service providers. The two switched out Citigroup as custodian for BNP Paribas, swapped OneVue for Apex Group as administrator, and dumped Diversa as trustee in favour of Equity Trustees.

"Both Verve and Future Group share a commitment to ethical investing, with both the Verve product and the Future Super product strictly adhering to a principle of not investing in fossil fuel companies," Future Group chief executive Simon Sheikh said.

"This alignment makes Verve Super's integration into Future Group a natural fit, further reinforcing both funds' dedication to benefiting members' best interests while investing for a sustainable and equitable future."

The deal is also expected to strengthen the group's gender lens investing mandate across all its offerings.

"The transition will bring many benefits for our predominantly female membership, including the ability to leverage Future Group's ethical investment expertise to increase our focus on strong gender lens investing and to deliver enhanced services for women," Hobbs, who now reports to Sheikh, said.

"At a time of increasing consolidation within the superannuation industry, we're delighted to have taken this strategic move to ensure the long-term success of Australia's first superannuation offering to be designed for women continues within the Future Group structure."

Verve Super has close to 7000 members with about $271 million in retirement savings, equating to an average balance of about $40,000. Its objective since launch has been to narrow the gender savings gap in retirement, with features like the ability for new parents to claim a refund on the dollar-based administration fee payable.

Under Future Group's ownership, Verve members will save on percentage-based administration fees, dropping from 0.725% to 0.541%. Recent analysis from Rainmaker Information shows the average ongoing admin fee for retail products is 0.27%. As of this month, the $60 dollar-based admin fee also applies to all members; previously it was not charged to members with less than $5000.

Future Group, which comprises Future Super, GuildSuper, Smart Future Trust (formerly SmartMonday) and now Verve Super, now ranks among the top 15 largest superannuation group in the market, with total member accounts of 383,000.

Just last month, Future Super acquired GuildSuper, a fund whose members are also predominately female, catering to the pharmacy and childcare sectors.

Read more: Future GroupVerve SuperGuildSuperAlex AndrewsAustraliaBNP ParibasChristina HobbsCitigroupDiversaEquity TrusteesFuture Super Investment ServicesOneVue for Apex GroupRainmaker InformationSimon SheikhSmart Future TrustSmartMondayZoe Lamont
