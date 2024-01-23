Newspaper icon
Future Fund soars to $272.3bn

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 23 JAN 2024   12:37PM

Australia's sovereign wealth fund hit $272.3 billion in assets under management, buoyed by an 8% return for the 2023 calendar year.

In a performance update, Future Fund chief executive Raphael Arndt said the fund remains resilient amidst the risks of sticky inflation and geopolitical issues, as well as the threat of a recession sparked by the collapse of US regional banks that did not eventuate in 2023.

"Equity markets were at one point in or near a technical correction and bonds were in their third straight year of negative returns. Then risk assets rallied strongly in the final quarter of the year, fuelled by speculation that interest rates have peaked and will soon be cut by central banks," he said.

Among the investment changes made during 2023, the fund moderately reduced its alternatives exposure, increased holdings in equity, and lifted its allocation in floating credit.

"We have the portfolio positioned towards neutral risk. Over the period, it's become clear that a recession is less and less likely, particularly in the US, which is the dominant market. [Its] economy remains strong and seems to be withstanding the interest rate increases," he said.

Further, Arndt said this makes it less likely that interest rate reductions will be required.

"The change in the private equity exposure is mostly due to currency and return effects. We do continue to process some write downs through that portfolio that'll lag and come from the performance markets during the earlier part of the year," he said.

In the last 18 months, investment changes in the portfolio amounted to $70 billion.

Over a 10-year period, the Future Fund achieved 8.2% p.a. to exceed its target of 6.9% pa.

Arndt boasted about the fund's substantial investments in Australia domestically, specifically across infrastructure, technological areas like data centres, renewables and so forth.

"I think it's really important that the Future Fund mandate stays pure, and the chairman has spoken about that recently," he said.

"For almost 18 years now, the investment mandate has been very clear, and isn't directive in terms of what we should invest in, and it does focus on returns and risk management. That's been helpful as a long-term investor."

