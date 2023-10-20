Newspaper icon
Future Fund hires from ART

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 20 OCT 2023   12:46PM

An Australian Retirement Trust infrastructure specialist has taken up a new role at Australia's sovereign wealth fund.

Maria Guo joined ART as senior portfolio manager from Sunsuper, where she worked four years as an investment manager before its merger with QSuper two years ago.

There, she covered private equity and infrastructure investment opportunities, co-investments and direct investments.

Guo previously served as a director at AP Capital Special Situations Group in Hong Kong, looking for opportunities in agriculture, technology, and clean energy, arriving from Commonwealth Bank's ECM business. She began her career at AMP Capital Investors as an analyst within the multi-asset team.

Her appointment comes one week after the Future Fund said it would create a couple of new roles one of which is a new head of tangibles that will include infrastructure and timberland, property and listed tangibles.

The other title has yet to be announced but is likely to be the position assumed by Guo.

Following Ben Samild's promotion to the top investment job in August, the Future Fund last week confirmed his two deputies and promoted a third executive to oversee research and insights.

Alicia Gregory continues on in the deputy chief investment officer role, while Hugh Murray, head of overlays, has been appointed deputy chief investment officer after acting in the role since Samild became investment chief.

Craig Thorburn, the head of emerging markets, has been appointed director of research and insights.

