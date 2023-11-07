Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Future Fund exposed to dangerous Chinese investments: Opposition

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 7 NOV 2023   12:46PM

The Future Fund holds stakes in over 50 Chinese companies with links to human rights abuses and national security threats, associated with the People's Liberation Army, involved in the oppression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and invested in sanctioned nations such as Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

According to an audit conducted by opposition senator James Paterson in August, the $200 billion sovereign wealth fund first forayed into Chinese markets in 2007, but its investment exposures grew as China developed into a critical financial market.

While the Future Fund Board of Guardians asserts that its processes are designed to prevent investments contravening Australian sanctions, Paterson argues that the sovereign wealth fund is precariously exposed and cautions that other Australian funds, particularly in the superannuation sector, could face comparable risks.

"No Australian would want their taxpayer dollars or retirement savings to be inadvertently funding national security threats to our country or supporting companies facilitating serious human rights abuses," he said.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

"If the government is serious about protecting the national interest, then it should seriously consider limiting outbound investments on national security grounds, or at least provide guidance to investors to reduce this risk."

In response to these concerns, a Future Fund spokesperson said that the investments in question are index tracking and are widely held by other investors.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"We fully comply with Australian government sanctions and these investments are not subject to Australian government sanctions," the spokesperson said.

"In line with our ESG framework we work closely with our external managers to ensure they apply appropriate due diligence on ESG matters."

Several of the audited companies have faced international censure, including being barred from businesses in North American and European markets, mandated by Canada to relinquish some critical mineral investments, delisted in the US for audit non-compliance, fined for breaching money laundering laws, and penalised for not reporting hazardous products and violating US sanctions.

The audit report listed companies such as Aluminium Corporation of China, and Baoshan Iron and Steel, which have been implicated by US authorities in benefiting from cyber espionage. It also noted than Zangge Mining was compelled by the Canadian government to divest from certain investments due to national security concerns.

Further, Shandon Nanshan Aluminium is reported to have purchases from a Xinjiang firm involved in controversial labour programs, while China Merchants Bank has been accused by the US Justice Department of facilitating transactions for a company laundering money for North Korea.

Read more: Future FundNational securityHuman rightsXinjiangChinese investmentsCyber espionageJames PatersonMoney launderingRussian investmentsSuperannuationUyghur oppression
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Future Fund hires from ART
Interest rates, liquidity top of mind for Future Fund
Future Fund refreshes investment team
Peter Costello steps down from Future Fund
Legalsuper hits members with increased fees
'Critical shortcomings' demand urgent action from trustees: APRA
Cost-of-living crisis puts young members at risk: Rest
Government to amend transfer balance cap laws
Russell Investments executes local leadership revamp
Super bequest reform can boost charitable giving by billions: Report

Editor's Choice

BNP Paribas to sharpen efforts down under

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:25PM
Having spent more than two decades working with super funds down under, BNP Paribas says it's spending more time focusing on the quality rather than the quantity of its partnerships.

Future Fund exposed to dangerous Chinese investments: Opposition

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:46PM
The Future Fund holds stakes in over 50 Chinese companies with links to human rights abuses and national security threats, associated with the People's Liberation Army, involved in the oppression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and invested in sanctioned nations such as Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

Morningstar executive lands at ART

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:38PM
Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has nabbed a Morningstar executive who most recently spearheaded institutional portfolios and solutions at the research house.

Mirova targets super funds in multi-billion dollar raise

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:30PM
Mirova, an affiliate of Natixis Investment Managers, aims to secure support from super funds, potentially reaching billions, to launch its sixth strategy focused on energy transition infrastructure.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
8

ERM 2023: Conduct Risk, Compliance & Culture for Financial Services Hybrid Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.