Future Fund exposed to dangerous Chinese investments: Opposition

The Future Fund holds stakes in over 50 Chinese companies with links to human rights abuses and national security threats, associated with the People's Liberation Army, involved in the oppression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, and invested in sanctioned nations such as Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

According to an audit conducted by opposition senator James Paterson in August, the $200 billion sovereign wealth fund first forayed into Chinese markets in 2007, but its investment exposures grew as China developed into a critical financial market.

While the Future Fund Board of Guardians asserts that its processes are designed to prevent investments contravening Australian sanctions, Paterson argues that the sovereign wealth fund is precariously exposed and cautions that other Australian funds, particularly in the superannuation sector, could face comparable risks.

"No Australian would want their taxpayer dollars or retirement savings to be inadvertently funding national security threats to our country or supporting companies facilitating serious human rights abuses," he said.

"If the government is serious about protecting the national interest, then it should seriously consider limiting outbound investments on national security grounds, or at least provide guidance to investors to reduce this risk."

In response to these concerns, a Future Fund spokesperson said that the investments in question are index tracking and are widely held by other investors.

"We fully comply with Australian government sanctions and these investments are not subject to Australian government sanctions," the spokesperson said.

"In line with our ESG framework we work closely with our external managers to ensure they apply appropriate due diligence on ESG matters."

Several of the audited companies have faced international censure, including being barred from businesses in North American and European markets, mandated by Canada to relinquish some critical mineral investments, delisted in the US for audit non-compliance, fined for breaching money laundering laws, and penalised for not reporting hazardous products and violating US sanctions.

The audit report listed companies such as Aluminium Corporation of China, and Baoshan Iron and Steel, which have been implicated by US authorities in benefiting from cyber espionage. It also noted than Zangge Mining was compelled by the Canadian government to divest from certain investments due to national security concerns.

Further, Shandon Nanshan Aluminium is reported to have purchases from a Xinjiang firm involved in controversial labour programs, while China Merchants Bank has been accused by the US Justice Department of facilitating transactions for a company laundering money for North Korea.