Executive Appointments

Future Fund adds to investment team

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 26 MAY 2023   12:55PM

Future Fund has strengthened its investment team with the hire of Toby McMillan as director of unlisted property.

McMillan arrives from the $60 billion quasi-sovereign wealth fund Victorian Funds Management Corporation.

McMillan worked at VFMC for more than 12 years, most recently as a senior property portfolio manager.

This role involved the origination and management of investments in a $5 billion portfolio of unlisted property funds, mandates, clubs and joint ventures in Australia and offshore.

In this role, he also sat on several advisory boards and investor investment committees.

Before that, he spent more than seven years years with Jones Lang LaSalle ending up as senior valuer in capital transactions.

Australia's sovereign wealth fund has added several new staff to its investment team recently by recruiting Ben Griffiths, (ex-TCorp) as director of equities and Carlyle dealmaker David Bluff as head of private equity.

Last week, Alexander Byrne, an infrastructure and timberland specialist also joined from the Australian Retirement Trust.

Longstanding executive Wendy Norris recently announced she was taking up the position of chief executive at OneFortyOne.

