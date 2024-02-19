Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Funds SA hires ESG expert

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 19 FEB 2024   12:51PM

Funds SA has appointed a new investment professional to sit within the responsible investment team.

The investment arm of the South Australian government has welcomed Kana Thorpe to the newly created role of assistant portfolio manager for responsible investment.

Thorpe has over 17 years of experience working across ESG roles in various project management and investment-focused positions.

The recruit recently returned to Adelaide after spending the second half of 2023 studying a Master of Science (Public Policy and Management) in the US.

Before the study break, she worked at Duxton Capital in the ESG team, where she led the development and implementation of strategy across listed and unlisted markets.

That job involved collaborating with industry groups on human rights and natural capital.

Thorpe previously worked as an energy and environment manager at Tokyo-based GR Company, the government relations and strategic public policy firm, and as a project and executive officer at Primary Industries and Regions SA.

Commenting on the appointment, Funds SA chief executive John Piteo said the importance of ESG analysis and consideration as part of the fund's investment activities is only increasing.

"Kana's appointment provides additional depth and expertise to the investment team and broader organisation. This is critical in building investment strategies that deliver strong, long-term investment outcomes for our clients," he said.

Funds SA has funds under management of more than $42 billion.

Funds SA hires ESG expert

