Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Fund selectors harbour AI bubble fears, affirm belief in its longevity

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 8 FEB 2024   12:51PM

Fund selectors, wary of an AI bubble, still believe in its longevity, with some viewing it as an opportunity bigger than the internet, according to a Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) survey.

Natixis IM conducted a survey of 500 investment professionals from 26 countries, including Australia, who manage a combined US$34.8 trillion in assets for various institutions. The survey revealed widespread optimism about AI's potential among fund selectors.

In Australia, 69% of respondents believe AI will reveal previously hidden investment opportunities, while 75% expect it to uncover hidden risks, and 25% are already using AI in their analysis.

Despite generally positive views on AI, fund selectors face a challenging 2024 due to global tensions, economic growth concerns, and rising interest rates.

This complex environment has led to a nearly 28% reduction in long-term return expectations, from 8.8% last year to 6.3%.

Recession fears top their concerns at 52%, with war and terrorism at 50%, and central bank errors at 36%. Yet, 56% remain optimistic about market performance, tempered by high uncertainty and risks.

Concerns over valuations not reflecting fundamentals are held by 69%, and 65% anticipate increased stock market volatility. Although 62% expect a soft economic landing, 60% fear stagflation, especially in Asia (79%), EMEA (66%), and the UK (58%).

To navigate this, fund selectors are fine-tuning strategies with tactical adjustments within asset classes.

The survey also highlighted a decade-long effort by wealth managers to balance active and passive investments, with a current allocation of 64% to active and 36% to passive.

With expectations of sustained high interest rates, 68% of fund selectors now view the market as favouring active management. Amid uncertainty, 75% consider active investments crucial for achieving alpha in 2024.

Natixis IM country head of Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said fund selectors are realigning their investment strategies to account for increasingly volatile geopolitical forces and an uncertain macro-economic outlook.

"With investors' money on the line, it's no surprise that fund selectors are turning more towards active management to help navigate these challenging investment conditions," Watson said.

"Skilled active managers can help investors to navigate the risks of recession and market volatility, react more quickly when situations change, and help investors take advantage of golden opportunities such as AI."

Read more: AIFund selectorNatixis IMNatixis Investment ManagersLouise Watson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Natixis IM subsidiary hires head of sustainability
Global fund managers welcome chief executives
Mirova seeks €350m for new sustainable land management fund
Mirova targets super funds in multi-billion dollar raise
Clime IM doubles down on strategy, taps into AI
Australians retiring later than global peers: Research
Industry mega trends impacting distribution roles
Natixis IM eyes expansion with new retail AFSL
Recession risk is receding: Natixis IM
Investors trust ChatGPT for advice

Editor's Choice

BlackRock appoints Aussie head, builds out NZ business

CHLOE WALKER
Former deputy of head BlackRock Australasia Jason Collins will step into the role of head of Australia. This comes as the global fund manager prepares to open a New Zealand office.

Betashares to launch Nasdaq ETFs

CHLOE WALKER
The Australian fund manager expects to launch two new Nasdaq ETFs on the ASX later this month, as new data shows more financial advisers than ever are using them in client portfolios.

ASIC issues interim stop orders against Keystone

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Keystone Asset Management has been told to stop offering the Shield Master Fund due to concerns about misleading statements and inadequate disclosures in the fund's documentation.

Fund selectors harbour AI bubble fears, affirm belief in its longevity

ANDREW MCKEAN
Fund selectors, wary of an AI bubble, still believe in its longevity, with some viewing it as an opportunity bigger than the internet, according to a Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) survey.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Mair

CHIEF MEMBER & ADVICE OFFICER
UNISUPER
UniSuper chief member and advice officer Danielle Mair's professional tapestry has been marked by a steadfast commitment to leadership, a relentless focus on customer experience, and a drive for cultural and business transformation. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach