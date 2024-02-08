Fund selectors harbour AI bubble fears, affirm belief in its longevity

Fund selectors, wary of an AI bubble, still believe in its longevity, with some viewing it as an opportunity bigger than the internet, according to a Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM) survey.

Natixis IM conducted a survey of 500 investment professionals from 26 countries, including Australia, who manage a combined US$34.8 trillion in assets for various institutions. The survey revealed widespread optimism about AI's potential among fund selectors.

In Australia, 69% of respondents believe AI will reveal previously hidden investment opportunities, while 75% expect it to uncover hidden risks, and 25% are already using AI in their analysis.

Despite generally positive views on AI, fund selectors face a challenging 2024 due to global tensions, economic growth concerns, and rising interest rates.

This complex environment has led to a nearly 28% reduction in long-term return expectations, from 8.8% last year to 6.3%.

Recession fears top their concerns at 52%, with war and terrorism at 50%, and central bank errors at 36%. Yet, 56% remain optimistic about market performance, tempered by high uncertainty and risks.

Concerns over valuations not reflecting fundamentals are held by 69%, and 65% anticipate increased stock market volatility. Although 62% expect a soft economic landing, 60% fear stagflation, especially in Asia (79%), EMEA (66%), and the UK (58%).

To navigate this, fund selectors are fine-tuning strategies with tactical adjustments within asset classes.

The survey also highlighted a decade-long effort by wealth managers to balance active and passive investments, with a current allocation of 64% to active and 36% to passive.

With expectations of sustained high interest rates, 68% of fund selectors now view the market as favouring active management. Amid uncertainty, 75% consider active investments crucial for achieving alpha in 2024.

Natixis IM country head of Australia and New Zealand Louise Watson said fund selectors are realigning their investment strategies to account for increasingly volatile geopolitical forces and an uncertain macro-economic outlook.

"With investors' money on the line, it's no surprise that fund selectors are turning more towards active management to help navigate these challenging investment conditions," Watson said.

"Skilled active managers can help investors to navigate the risks of recession and market volatility, react more quickly when situations change, and help investors take advantage of golden opportunities such as AI."