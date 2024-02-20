Fund manager awards custody mandate

Fund manager awards custody mandateBY KARREN VERGARA | TUESDAY, 20 FEB 2024 12:34PM
A $16.6 billion fund manager has named Citi Securities Services as its new custodian and fund administrator.
Ausbil Investment Management awarded the mandate following incumbent custodian NAB Asset Servicing (NAS) exiting the market.
NAS has referred some of its clients to Citi and gave its Australian custody client base the option to transition. Citi has served as NAS's global custodian since 2016.
Ausbil chief executive Mark Knight said: "Citi is uniquely placed to deliver the operational support to fuel our growth ambitions and enhance the experience for our investors. Both transition teams did a great job."
Citi Australia and New Zealand head of securities services Mark England said the mandate was allocated via a "rigorous tender and due diligence process".
Citi looks forward to delivering greater efficiencies to support Ausbil's strategic growth aspirations, England said.
Citi has onboarded 30 new Australian clients since 2020.
Last December, Prime Super also appointed Citi Securities Services, breaking ties with NAS.
The $6.7 billion industry fund wrapped up a 16-year custodial partnership with NAS.
Parent company NAB decided to close its asset servicing business by 2025 following a strategic review and mandate losses.
Citi Securities Services has some US$29.2 trillion in global assets under administration and custody.
