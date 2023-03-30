Newspaper icon
Fund manager acquired by US fintech

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 30 MAR 2023   12:13PM

A local investment management boutique is to be bought by GoLogiq, marking its entry into the Southeast Asian funds management market.

GoLogiq, which provides fintech and data analytics, acquired 100% of West Australia-based Bateau Asset Management.

Bateau was founded in 2016 and serves a range of high-net-worth, family office, non-profit and institutional clients across Australia and Singapore.

It runs the Bateau Global Opportunities Fund which invests in a select number of underlying funds. It is primarily invested in the Ddraig Equity Fund, but also holds Insync Fund Managers' Global Capital Aware Fund and Vanguard's All-World ex-US Shares Index ETF.

Under the deal, GoLogiq will acquire 100% of Bateau in an all-stock transaction and GoLogiq will issue common shares to Bateau shareholders valued at US$24 million.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q2, however no definitive agreement has been signed.

In December 2019, former Bateau Asset Management owner Wayne Blazejczyk was banned for five years.

He was was responsible manager, director, owner and an authorised representative of Ballast Financial Management when he recommended clients with low superannuation balances establish SMSFs and invest in the Bateau Global Opportunities Fund. He failed to disclose to clients that he was the investment manager of the fund at the time.

On appeal, the ban was affirmed by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal about a year later.

