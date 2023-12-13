FSCP issues another registration prohibition order

The Financial Services and Credit Panel (FSCP) made another registration prohibition order against a financial adviser who tried to recommend an SMSF and investment products that were not suitable to a client.

Melbourne-based Stephen Rogers, a representative of United Global Capital, has been prohibited from registering as an adviser with ASIC until after 6 December 2025.

He is also prohibited from giving personal advice to retail clients on relevant financial products during the prohibition period.

The FSCP found that Rogers provided "non-compliant advice to a client and acted in a way that was misleading or deceptive or likely to mislead or deceive the client".

Rogers' scaled advice approach advice was deemed inappropriate. Rogers made an "investment opportunity" recommendation to the client that was not at arm's length as he would have received a significant referral fee.

The client was given contradictory information and statements, while the effect of the scaled advice he provided excluded "critical issues that were relevant to the client's subject matter".

Rogers also used a rate of return in the benefit comparison that was inappropriate.

Ultimately, the panel found that the SMSF and investment products he recommended were not suitable to the client's circumstances as the likelihood of achieving the target returns were not sufficiently high enough to outweigh the upfront costs.

Additionally, they were "highly speculative" and categorised in a higher risk band than the client's risk appetite and made up 92% of her SMSF balance.

The FSCP said that Rogers ought to have known "there was a conflict between the client's interests and the interests of Mr Rogers, his licensee and the referrer of the client and he failed to prioritise the client's interests".

The panel has the power to make a registration prohibition order under s 921L(1)(c) Corporations Act 2001. ASIC on the other hand has more extensive banning orders under sections 920A & 920B.

The FSCP recently hit Timothy Leslie Anderson with a registration prohibition order until after 17 May 2025 for being insolvent under administration.

Canberra-based Anderson is a representative of Shaw and Partners. He was previously licensed with EP Financial Services.

The FSCP works alongside ASIC to oversee cases deemed to be less serious in misconduct.

The panel typically does not disclose the names of advisers under investigation unless the outcome is required to be displayed on the Financial Advisers Register.