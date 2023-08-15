Newspaper icon
Investment
Franklin Templeton launches alternatives fund in Australia

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 15 AUG 2023   11:51AM

Franklin Templeton has launched its first alternatives fund in Australia, expanding access to the asset class for retail investors.

The Franklin K2 Athena Fund primarily invests in uncorrelated risk premia strategies spanning various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, and currencies. The underlying strategy was launched in 2021.

Franklin Templeton said, given the cash-rich nature of the portfolio, the fund is also well positioned to take advantage of the tailwinds from a higher interest rate environment.

The fund will be managed by Franklin Templeton subsidiary K2 Advisors, which specialises in managing funds within the alternative asset class, with a specific emphasis on hedge fund strategies. Its objective is to generate returns that are not tied to economic conditions, while maintaining a vigilant approach to measuring, monitoring, and mitigating risks.

It is overseen by head of direct trading and quantitative strategies Paul Fraynt. Incepted in April, it currently has total net assets of $0.99 million.

"We chose to bring this fund to market to provide access for Australian investors to this investment capability that provides daily liquidity and is cost effective," Franklin Templeton's managing director and head of Australia and New Zealand Felicity Walsh said.

"Both these features are key drivers for our clients."

Walsh added Franklin Templeton offers the scale, experience, resources, and choice needed to meet the increased demand for alternatives.

"Our firm's specialist managers offer opportunities to diversify exposures, manage risk, improve liquidity and enhance income in public and private markets. They have a focus on research-driven innovation and exploration of new segments," she said.

As of March end, Franklin Templeton had approximately US$260 billion in alternative strategies.

