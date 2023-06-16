FRAA releases draft APRA, ASIC metrics

The independent body tasked with reviewing the competency of APRA and ASIC has released a list of draft metrics it will use to measure the regulators against and is asking for industry feedback.

The Financial Regulator Assessment Authority (FRAA) has released the Draft Financial System and Regulator Metrics Framework, which are now open to industry consultation.

ASIC and APRA will be assessed against three pillars that have the aim of operating a well-functioning financial system: efficiency, resilience, and fairness.

One example of an APRA metric assesses the number of MySuper members in a high-fee, poor-performing super funds.

A metric for ASIC will assess the average time it takes to complete an investigation and the time taken to determine a decision.

The FRAA acknowledges that APRA and ASIC must balance trade-offs when performing their functions, particularly in determining how to allocate their resources to achieve their respective legislated objectives.

"As the prudential regulator, APRA's mandate requires a strong focus on financial system resilience by ensuring the financial safety and soundness of banks, insurers, and superannuation entities. However, APRA does not pursue a zero-failure objective. APRA cannot eliminate the risk that an institution might fail, and it recognises that attempting to do so would impose an unnecessary burden on institutions and the financial system," the FRAA said.

ASIC on the other hand, uses a risk-based approach to direct its resources to address the areas of greatest harm to consumers, investors, and markets.

"ASIC is not resourced to investigate every instance of alleged misconduct that comes to its attention, and so must make difficult choices and prioritise its regulatory and enforcement actions to ensure it has the greatest impact on the most serious harms within its remit," the FRAA said.

Consequently, ASIC needs to balance supporting innovations and reducing the costs and burdens of regulatory requirements, while not contributing to systemic or significant harms to consumers, investors, and the financial system.

The metrics are "expected to move over time". The FRAA, therefore, is asking stakeholders if the draft list enable it to obtain insights on financial system developments and provide useful input in evaluating the effectiveness of APRA and ASIC.

The FRAA also said it "has not developed targets for metrics" as setting targets poses challenges alongside the complexity of APRA and ASIC's statutory mandates, stated objectives and activities, and the variety of ways regulatory activity may influence financial system outcomes.

"Should the FRAA note more explicitly the metrics that may provide direct insights on APRA and ASIC's effectiveness and capability?" the FRAA asks stakeholders.

The consultation period ends on July 27.

The FRAA was a recommendation of the Hayne Royal Commission. The legislation for the FRAA's establishment passed in parliament in mid-2021.

Less that two years since its establishment, the government is cutting the FRAA's funding, in a move that will see it only review the activities of ASIC and APRA every five years.