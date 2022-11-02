FPA welcomes new board members

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has re-elected William Johns to its board and welcomed Angela Martyn and Jade Khao as new members.

All positions will be locked into a three-year term starting November 22.

Johns has held a position on the board since 2019 and is the current chief executive and founder of Health & Finance Integrated. He was also named in the Financial Standard Power50 for 2022 this week.

Meanwhile, Martyn is director, principal and financial adviser at Personal Financial Services. Prior to that she spent time at KPMG as its director and held a senior adviser role at National Australia Bank.

Khao is an advice director for NSW at ANZ, and for the last nine months was the NSW Gen Next chair at the Association of Financial Advisers.

The appointments follow the expiry of previous members Alison Henderson, who served two terms and is ineligible to stand again, and David Sharpe.

Sharpe is currently the FPA chair and will continue in the role while also taking on additional director duties.

On behalf of the board, Sharpe commented on the changes.

"We are delighted that William will continue to serve on the board, and we're also very pleased to welcome Angela and Jade. Each brings important skills and experience which will add to the depth of knowledge on the FPA board," he said.

"I would like to sincerely thank Alison for her exceptional contribution to the FPA board, the association and the profession more broadly. On a personal note, I would also like to thank her for her many years of wise and balanced counsel."

The annual FPA Congress will be held in Sydney on November 23-24. Financial Standard is the official media partner of the event.