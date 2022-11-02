FPA welcomes new board members

FPA welcomes new board membersBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | WEDNESDAY, 2 NOV 2022 12:35PM
Read more: Angela Martyn, Jade Khao, William Johns, Financial Planning Association of Australia, Financial Standard, NSW, David Sharpe, FPA Congress, Alison for, Alison Henderson, ANZ, Association of Financial Advisers, Finance Integrated, Health, KPMG, National Australia Bank, Personal Financial Services, Sydney
The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has re-elected William Johns to its board and welcomed Angela Martyn and Jade Khao as new members.
All positions will be locked into a three-year term starting November 22.
Johns has held a position on the board since 2019 and is the current chief executive and founder of Health & Finance Integrated. He was also named in the Financial Standard Power50 for 2022 this week.
Meanwhile, Martyn is director, principal and financial adviser at Personal Financial Services. Prior to that she spent time at KPMG as its director and held a senior adviser role at National Australia Bank.
Khao is an advice director for NSW at ANZ, and for the last nine months was the NSW Gen Next chair at the Association of Financial Advisers.
The appointments follow the expiry of previous members Alison Henderson, who served two terms and is ineligible to stand again, and David Sharpe.
Sharpe is currently the FPA chair and will continue in the role while also taking on additional director duties.
On behalf of the board, Sharpe commented on the changes.
"We are delighted that William will continue to serve on the board, and we're also very pleased to welcome Angela and Jade. Each brings important skills and experience which will add to the depth of knowledge on the FPA board," he said.
"I would like to sincerely thank Alison for her exceptional contribution to the FPA board, the association and the profession more broadly. On a personal note, I would also like to thank her for her many years of wise and balanced counsel."
The annual FPA Congress will be held in Sydney on November 23-24. Financial Standard is the official media partner of the event.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund|
FPA welcomes new board members|
ClearView abandons potential takeover transactions|
PAC Capital buys Clearwater Portfolio Management|
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Tim Barber
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD