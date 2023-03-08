FPA policy and advocacy lead steps down

The Financial Planning Association of Australia's general manager of policy and advocacy will step down after seven years with the organisation.

Ben Marshan joined the FPA in 2015 as a manager for professional standards and advocacy and moved into several senior roles over the years.

Before the FPA, Marshan was a financial planner and advice support manager at State Super Financial Services (StatePlus) and worked as a lecturer at the University of Western Sydney. He also worked at KPMG as an associate director of wealth management advisory.

"I couldn't think of a better job, and it's been an honour to lead the FPA's Policy and Government Relations strategy and be given the opportunity to develop a number of thought leadership and guidance tools for members over the past 7.5 years," Marshan wrote in a LinkedIn post.

"In short - it's been a long journey; I am burnt out and it's time for a change. Then new merged association needs someone who is fresh to get it humming - and I reflected deeply, and I can't give as much as it needs at the moment, so I knew it was time to step away."

The FPA confirmed the Association of Financial Advisers chief executive Phil Anderson will act as interim general manager of policy and advocacy for the soon-to-merge association, in addition to overseeing the transition.

"A permanent decision will be made once the merger is finalised," the FPA said.

"We thank Ben for his dedicated work on behalf of the FPA's members over the past seven years and wish him all the best in the future."

The AFA and FPA are set to complete their merger before July 1.