FPA and AFA set to merge

The two major advice associations will merge to create the Financial Advice Association of Australia as voted by members today.

Members of the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) and Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) overwhelmingly voted in favour of the proposed merger at their respective extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) in Sydney. In total, about 3000 members handed in a vote.

Some 96.5% of AFA members voted to merge, while 96.7% of FPA members agreed to a merger. For the merger to proceed, 75% of yes votes was required.

AFA president Sam Perera told a media briefing that the merged association will provide a united voice for the profession and move it forward at a critical period.

"Our members have recognised the importance of having a strong, single voice representing them to government, regulators and other stakeholders. During our discussions in recent months with members, it was clear that there was significant support for a merger, but we never took this for granted and recognised the importance of members having their say," he said.

FPA chair David Sharpe said both the associations worked very hard to make this happen, adding that the "hard works starts now" as AFA members transition to the merged entity.

"There has been a great deal of work going on since the proposal was first put forward, and we are now in a strong position to move ahead with formally establishing the merged association," he said.

FPA chief executive Sarah Abood hopes that all members from both camps will rejoin under the one banner in May when they can reapply for membership.

While it is not yet known exactly how many members will sit under the FAA, currently there are about 11,000 FPA members and more than 2000 AFA members.

Legal completion is expected to take place on April 3 and a transition period will run from April to June, including adopting the new name and constitution, finalising and launching a new brand and logo, forming a new board and transitioning members.

The transition is expected to complete by 1 July 2023. The FAA congress is expected to take place in November.

"This is a historic day. We are coming together at a critical time, when we have a real opportunity to drive much-needed change to strengthen and grow the profession of financial advice. I want to thank all members of the AFA and FPA who have engaged with us, asked many great questions along the way and taken the time to make their voices heard. You have put your trust in us to create a larger and stronger association to represent you, and we will be doing our utmost to deliver," Sharpe said.