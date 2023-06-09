Former QIC exec now OMERS risk chief

Former QIC exec now OMERS risk chiefBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 9 JUN 2023 12:26PM
A longstanding QIC risk specialist has been named the Ontario Municipal Employee Retirement System's (OMERS) new chief risk officer, reporting to the Canadian pension fund's chief executive Blake Hutcheson.
Joining OMERS in 2020, Deb Barnes has been promoted to the top risk job after serving as senior managing director, fund investment risk management and overseeing capital markets risk and total portfolio risk.
Barnes spent 14 years at QIC ending up as deputy risk chief, where she also led a global derivative trading team.
"Since joining OMERS in 2020, Deb has proven herself to be deeply committed to delivering business outcomes and championing inclusion. She is currently the co-executive sponsor of our OMERS Capital Markets Inclusion & Diversity Committee and is active in our Women in Leadership program," said Hutcheson.
Barnes said she was excited by the opportunity to lead such a talented group of colleagues who continue to impress her with their ability to execute, provide deep insight and work together to manage and mitigate risk on behalf of the organisation.
"I look forward to all we can accomplish together as we move forward," she posted on LinkedIn.
