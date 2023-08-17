Former iShares lead joins Stake

Former BlackRock iShares head Jon Howie will become Stake's new chief commercial officer, charged with driving new wealth creation opportunities for investors.

Howie brings over 20 years of experience in financial services to the role, most recently serving as chief executive at corporate bond exchange company XTB.

Prior to that, Howie spent nearly a decade at BlackRock as its managing director, head of index equity APAC as well as head of iShares Australia. He also held leadership positions at Macquarie Bank and VGI Partners.

In his new role, Howie will promote strategic innovation across all teams while ensuring sustainable long term business growth.

Stake chief executive and founder Matt Leibowitz said Howie "has an outstanding track record of driving better investor outcomes, combining in-depth knowledge of product leadership, with a talent for business strategy and the ability to motivate teams."

"Stake is already breaking barriers for investors via our ASX, Wall St and SMSF products, and with Jon on board, we are perfectly positioned to expand well into the future," Leibowitz added.

According to Investment Trends' H1 2023 report, Stake is now the third largest investment platform in Australia with more than $2.5 billion in assets under administration.

Howie said Stake has been a pioneer in making the markets more accessible and is incredibly well positioned to meet current and future customer needs.

"As more people engage with their finances, there are incredible opportunities ahead, and I'm excited by what we can achieve," he said.

Howie's appointment follows former MLC head Geoff Lloyd joining the platform as chair in June.