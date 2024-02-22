Former financial adviser sanctioned by ASIC

Former financial adviser Shivdeep Jaidka is under ASIC scrutiny; the corporate regulator has accepted a court-enforceable undertaking from him.

After reviewing the financial services provided by Jaidka, ASIC found he failed to adhere to s961B and s961G of the Corporations Act concerning self-managed superannuation fund advice.

The regulator said that Jaidka didn't act in the best interests of his clients when providing financial product advice, as evidenced by his inadequate consideration of their specific circumstances.

Moreover, he failed to deliver financial product advice tailored to each client's needs, including a lack of detailed investigation into financial products that could fulfill client objectives.

Jaidka has acknowledged and admitted to these shortcomings.

The undertaking agreement specifies that Jaidka cannot operate a financial services firm, hold a managerial position in any entity involved in financial services, or provide financial services.

Additionally, he is forbidden from offering legal, accounting, or advisory services to entities engaged in financial services.

Jaidka runs an accountancy firm, K2 Advisors, dedicated to vocational training providers.

He also offered guidance on self-managed superannuation funds for real estate purchase, receiving referrals from accountants, mortgage brokers, and property advisors.