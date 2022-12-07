Former financial adviser charged with fraud

Former financial adviser charged with fraudBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | WEDNESDAY, 7 DEC 2022 12:20PM
Read more: Ashley Grant Howard, ASIC
A former financial adviser has been convicted of fraud after using false documents to obtain a financial advantage.
Ashley Grant Howard pleaded pleading guilty before the Downing Centre Local Court to two charges of using false documents to obtain a financial advantage or cause a financial disadvantage.
The regulator found between July 2013 and April 2014, Howard used false off-market transfer forms to transfer shares in GPS Alliance Holdings Limited, BHP Billiton Limited and Aquarius Platinum Limited to himself and an associate.
The transfers occurred without the knowledge or authority of the 14 owners of the shares.
He was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order.
Magistrate Covington remarked upon sentencing that Howard was in a position of trust as a financial planner when he used the false documents and that his offending had a degree of sophistication.
The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions prosecuted the matter after a referral from ASIC.
