Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Former Australian Ethical investment chief lands new gig

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 9 OCT 2023   12:42PM

Mason Stevens has appointed David Macri as head of asset allocation.

Macri will report to Mason Stevens chief investment officer Jacqueline Fernley and continue to evolve the firm's outsourced CIO offering.

Further, he will be responsible for the strategic and dynamic asset allocation solutions for Mason Stevens' platform clients running managed portfolios, Masons Stevens said.

His most recent role was as the chief investment officer at Australian Ethical, where he led the organisations investment function for the past 11 years.

Macri left Australian Ethical at the end of 2022 after 14 years with the firm.

Overall, he has 25 years of experience in investment management and superannuation.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Masons Stevens said Macri has proven capability in strategic planning, multi-asset portfolio management and executive leadership.

"David has an enviable track record of investment performance and a broad experience across multi-asset portfolio management and investment strategy," said Fernley.

"David is highly credentialed in responsible investment, which combined with his investment experience and reputation, make him a valuable addition to the team."

Fernley highlighted that Macri will also play an important role in helping advisers evaluate and implement strategic portfolios that aim to enhance investor outcomes.

Macri said he is excited to join Mason Stevens during such a key period of growth.

"There is strong personal alignment given Mason Stevens' focus on meeting the needs of each client," he said.

"I am confident that together with the very talented team, we will achieve great client outcomes."

The appointment follows the recent hire of chief financial officer Laurent Toussaint who resigned from Count in July.

Read more: Mason StevensAustralian EthicalDavid MacriMasons StevensJacqueline FernleyCountLaurent Toussaint
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Rainmaker names ESG leader super funds
Responsible investment AUM drops: RIAA
Count to take over Diverger
Count welcomes chief financial officer
Count welcomes Rockhampton practice to network
Australian Ethical hits $9.2bn, focus turns to back-office
Australian Ethical unveils new moderate fund
Vale Michael Murray
Count hunts new operations chief
Ignition Advice appoints chief platform, technology officer

Editor's Choice

Consultation paper released on aligning super payments with wages

ANDREW MCKEAN
The government has released a consultation paper today, inviting stakeholders to provide feedback on a proposed framework to synchronise superannuation payments with wages.

Former Australian Ethical investment chief lands new gig

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Mason Stevens has appointed David Macri as head of asset allocation.

AMP shareholder class action settlement slashed

KARREN VERGARA
Disgruntled AMP shareholders are set to receive $84 million out of the $110 million class action settlement after legal fees are taken out should the court approve the proposed amount.

Peter Costello steps down from Future Fund

ANDREW MCKEAN
Peter Costello has informed the government he will not pursue a third term as the chair of the Future Fund.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

OCT
16-27

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

OCT
23

11th Post Retirement Australia Hybrid Forum 2023 

OCT
24-25

12th Annual Australian Microcap Investment Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jacki Ellis

HEAD OF RETIREMENT SEGMENT
AWARE SUPER
As Australia shifts to meet demands from the millions set to retire over the next decade, Aware Super head of retirement Jacki Ellis rises to the challenge, motivated by a love of problem solving. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.