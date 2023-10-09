Former Australian Ethical investment chief lands new gig

Mason Stevens has appointed David Macri as head of asset allocation.

Macri will report to Mason Stevens chief investment officer Jacqueline Fernley and continue to evolve the firm's outsourced CIO offering.

Further, he will be responsible for the strategic and dynamic asset allocation solutions for Mason Stevens' platform clients running managed portfolios, Masons Stevens said.

His most recent role was as the chief investment officer at Australian Ethical, where he led the organisations investment function for the past 11 years.

Macri left Australian Ethical at the end of 2022 after 14 years with the firm.

Overall, he has 25 years of experience in investment management and superannuation.

Masons Stevens said Macri has proven capability in strategic planning, multi-asset portfolio management and executive leadership.

"David has an enviable track record of investment performance and a broad experience across multi-asset portfolio management and investment strategy," said Fernley.

"David is highly credentialed in responsible investment, which combined with his investment experience and reputation, make him a valuable addition to the team."

Fernley highlighted that Macri will also play an important role in helping advisers evaluate and implement strategic portfolios that aim to enhance investor outcomes.

Macri said he is excited to join Mason Stevens during such a key period of growth.

"There is strong personal alignment given Mason Stevens' focus on meeting the needs of each client," he said.

"I am confident that together with the very talented team, we will achieve great client outcomes."

The appointment follows the recent hire of chief financial officer Laurent Toussaint who resigned from Count in July.