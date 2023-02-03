Newspaper icon
Former association leads push for merger

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 3 FEB 2023   4:48PM

In an open letter to their respective members, former chief executives, chairs and presidents of the Association of Financial Advisers and the Financial Planning Association of Australia have unanimously recommended the merger go ahead.

In the coming days, members of the associations will soon receive documentation to formally vote on the proposed merger of the two bodies, following the completion of the consultation period last month. The vote is to be held on February 28 at separate extraordinary general meetings at the same location in Sydney.

Ahead of that, 15 former chief executives, chairs and presidents of both associations have written to members, urging them to support the merger, saying it is in the best interests of members and of the wider profession.

They cite three primary benefits of merger, being a united voice for policy and advocacy efforts, a more financially resilient association to help foster and grow the advice industry, and greater capacity to raise awareness and promote the value and importance of financial advice.

For the merger to go ahead, 75% of member need to support the resolution.

"This is a crucial moment in the development of our profession. We have the opportunity to create a strong, unified voice that will strengthen and grow our profession, and positively impact the lives and financial wellbeing of Australians every day," the letter reads.

The letter is signed by former FPA executives Julie Berry, Jo-Anne Bloch, Marisa Broome, Dante De Gori, Neil Kendall, Mark Rantall, and Matthew Rowe, alongside former AFA leaders Dennis Bateman, Mark Bineham, Brad Fox, Deborah Kent, Phillip Kewin, Richard Klipin, Michael Nowak, and Jim Taggart.

