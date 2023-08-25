Newspaper icon
Former AFA president Dugald Mitchell remembered

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 25 AUG 2023   12:38PM

Dugald Mitchell, a former president of the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA), passed away on August 18 at the age of 89.

Mitchell was an active member and leader of the AFA, playing key roles as a member of the National Education Committee and the Policy Advisory Committee.

He also served as a political research officer and was president between 1987 and 1988.

"Dugald was a key player in the lobbying over FSR and CLERP 6 and helped drive advocacy campaigns with local members," the Financial Advice Association Australia said.

"Dugald was a great believer in seeking recognition of financial advice as a profession, including calling for financial advice to require a tertiary level education."

Mitchell was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 1994 for services to the life insurance industry and the community.

In 2018, he received the Michael Murphy Award for his dedication to improving the financial advice industry. The Michael Murphy Award recognised individuals who provided exceptional service to the AFA and the advice profession; it was the highest honour bestowed on an AFA member.

"He was the main force behind the need to increase education standards in the 80s and 90s, he was tireless in his efforts to present advice as a profession," former AFA national president Marc Bineham said at the time.

Mitchell lived most of his life in the southern New South Wales town of Cooma. His funeral will be held on August 29.

Read more: AFADugald MitchellAssociation of Financial AdvisersMichael MurphyCoomaFinancial Advice Association AustraliaMarc Bineham
