Former adviser slapped with 12 charges

A former financial adviser has been charged with 12 counts of dishonest conduct for falsifying clients' documents to access their superannuation accounts.

The Downing Centre Local Court yesterday slapped the charges on David Mario Valvo while running his practice Your Financial Freedom.

ASIC alleged that Valvo submitted adviser fee withdrawal forms for 12 of his clients' Wealthtrac superannuation accounts for amounts totalling about $110,000, knowing that the forms were not genuine between, 23 July 2019 and 15 January 2020.

During this time, he was a representative of the now-defunct Nextgen Financial Group, where he joined in September 2013 and left in September 2021.

After that, he was licensed under We Are Gen Y for three months until December 2021.

Last August, the court froze his assets and enforced interim travel restraints.

At the latest hearing, the court granted Valvo conditional bail which included that he surrenders his passport and remains in Australia. He was also forbidden to communicate with prosecution witnesses other than through his legal representatives.

The matter was adjourned to May 28 for further mention.

In 2019, Valvo appeared on A Current Affair claiming that he was the victim of a scam.

Valvo said he lost $50,000 through a fake trading platform. His family and friends also lost money from the scam.

He told the program that he had been "in the [financial planning] game for 35 years" and if an "influential financial adviser" like him couldn't spot a scam then "Joe Blow out there hasn't got a hope in hell."