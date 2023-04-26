Newspaper icon
Former adviser jailed for six years

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 APR 2023   12:41PM

A former financial adviser was sentenced to six years behind bars for committing a $650,000 fraud, using clients' SMSF savings to pay off his personal debts.

Appearing before the Maroochydore District Court, former adviser Brett Gordon faced nine counts of fraud relating to conduct between 2015 and 2018 when he was director of advice practice Refocus Financial Group.

During that time, Gordon withdrew funds from clients' SMSF accounts without their consent, and also from accounts held with Diverse Capital Management that were home to deposits from those same clients. Gordon had told clients to advance unsecured loans to Diverse to undertake property development. At least $1.4 million was loaned by about 10 clients, ASIC said.

Approximately $652,500 was used for personal debts and expenses, including Refocus' business expenses, ASIC said.

Gordon's partner Heather Swift, who was director of Gordon's other business Consultia Super, also used funds for her own expenses, ASIC said in 2018. On the basis of a sworn affidavit by Swift, ASIC did not take action against her.

Gordon's conduct was described by Judge Barlow KC as "deliberate, fraudulent and unforgivable given his position of trust." He also observed that Gordon made no attempt to repay any of the victims.

He was sentenced to six years' imprisonment but will be eligible for parole in 18 months.

Refocus and Consultia Super were wound up in 2018 at ASIC's request. At the time, he was carrying on the businesses while unlicensed. His last authorisation was through Solar Financial Advisory which ceased in August 2017, according to the ASIC Financial Adviser Register.

He was also previously licensed by Genesys Wealth Advisers and Charter Financial Planning.

