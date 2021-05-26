NEWS
Financial Planning
Former adviser jailed for six years

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 MAY 2021   12:21PM

A former financial adviser will spend six years in prison for stealing nearly $3 million of clients' superannuation money.

The District Court of New South Wales found Ross Andrew Hopkins, from Killara, guilty of 15 offences.

Hopkins was the sole director of QWL, a financial planning and asset management firm.

Between 14 October 2016 and 8 October 2019, Hopkins advised clients on their self-managed superannuation accounts, but had complete control of their funds, which enabled him to transact on their behalf.

Hopkins took about $2.9 million of his clients' money without their knowledge to fund holidays, pay rent and credit card debts, and repay personal loans.

ASIC's investigation into Hopkins commenced in 2019 in response to allegations that QWL had failed to assist the Australian Financial Complaints Authority in resolving client complaints.

In delivering the sentence, Judge Wood said Hopkins' behaviour was "deeply stupid".

He said clients saw Hopkins as a "trusted financial adviser, managing funds pretending it was business-like, lawful and profitable. Each of the victims trusted and relied on him for his expertise. Some considered him a friend".

The judge also disqualified Hopkins from managing a corporation for five years. His six years' imprisonment comes with a four-year non-parole period.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press commented: "Financial advisers should always allow clients to have direct access to information about their own investments. If this is not occurring, clients should contact ASIC with their concerns."

Read more: ASICQWLAustralian Financial Complaints AuthorityDanielle PressRoss Andrew Hopkins
