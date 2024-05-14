Advisers should leverage US tech blueprint: SIAA panel

While the US is at the forefront of financial advisers leveraging the best technology available, Australia's advice industry cannot be left behind and should learn from the blueprint it has laid out, investment experts told the Stockbrokers and Investment Advisers Association (SIAA) Conference this morning.

Speaking on a panel discussing market innovation, Brooke Juniper, chief executive of start-up Sage, an AI-powered investment assistant for advisers, stressed that despite the rapid technological advancements, the likes of generative AI will not replace advisers but support them.

Joining the conference from New York, Juniper shared that the fastest-growing channel in the US is digital investment platforms like Fidelity, which have been driven by the expansion of commissioning-free trading.

At other end of the spectrum, registered investment advisers, which are 100% fee-based fiduciaries, are the next fastest-growing category, skyrocketing at about 20%-25% CAGR.

"Independent advice and digital advice are growing the fastest. There are two notable areas where technology is driving change in the US market. The first is that portfolios are getting much more personal. From a product perspective, technology has unlocked tax-efficient personalisation for managed accounts at scale, including things like direct indexing, and these products are growing at a faster pace than ETFs," she said.

The second area that technology is unlocking is wealth managers horizontally and vertically integrating, enabling them to cover the client spectrum of ultra-high-net worths all the way down to the mass market.

"The upshot here is that technology is really powering the transformation at scale in the US wealth advice industry. While the regulatory framework differs here in the US - margin compression and the need for advisers to efficiently serve more clients with quality advice - is consistent globally," Juniper said.

Also on the panel, Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said technology will play a significant role in the local advice industry, not just enabling humans to deliver advice, but enabling advisers to augment their client base.

It will also provide high-touch service for those that can afford to pay for it, but at the same time, look after clients who may not be able to pay for it, he said.

The Delivering Better Financial Outcomes package of reforms proposes creating a new class of financial advisers called "Qualified Advisers" who will not be financially incentivised in a bid to make advice more affordable and accessible for everyday Australians via banks, super funds, and life insurers.

Vynokur predicts that the banks will "no doubt be back in this game but in a different way."

Millions of Australians turn to banks for essential daily needs such as credit cards and mortgages so it seems logical they will leverage this large customer base.

However, he does not believe the banks will come back into advice with human advice.

"But do I see a day where the banks will use a digital service to help customers be smarter with their money," he said.

Juniper's start-up helps advisers deliver efficiency and personalisation in their work. It connects advisers' tech stacks such as the CRM and account management system, portfolio construction analysis, and other tools.

The problem that Sage solves is helping advisers quickly create actionable and personalised advice, answer client questions, and create personalised commentary for them, she said.

"I want to be clear that Sage is supporting the adviser not replacing them at all. I think that's the role of AI...Ultimately, it's to help drive better client outcomes in less time," Juniper added.